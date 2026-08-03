Kings Projected to Land Next Franchise Star in Early 2027 NBA Draft

It is no secret that the Sacramento Kings are projected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA next season, but things could work out in their favor. While the new lottery format gives the worst teams a lower chance of landing the top pick in the draft, the Kings could get lucky and land their next franchise star next summer.

In Tankathon's latest 2027 NBA mock draft projection, the Kings hold the first-overall pick and would select Tyran Stokes, an incoming Kansas Jayhawks freshman.

Why Stokes would be a dream come true for Sacramento

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Tyran Stokes (4) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stokes, who will be 19 years old on draft night, is a 6-foot-7 forward with elite athleticism, NBA-ready size, and a guard-like skill set that made him the top high school recruit in the 2026 class. Of course, he still has plenty to prove at the collegiate level as a Jayhawk, which could ultimately help or hurt his draft stock, but it is hard to deny his NBA potential right now.

As a freshman at Kansas, eyes will be set on how Stokes continues to develop his three-point shot, ball-handling, and passing, as he will need to refine his overall bag to become a legitimate threat at the NBA level without relying too heavily on his athleticism and strength.

Still, assuming Stokes develops throughout his freshman year, he could have all the pieces to be Sacramento's next franchise star. He already has the motor, physicality, finishing, and defensive tools to be a perfect fit in the Kings' young core, especially alongside Darius Acuff Jr., their new franchise point guard.

No. 1 Player in the country Tyran Stokes just put on a show at the Jordan Brand Classic😮‍💨



29 PTS | 9 REBS | 7 AST | 3 BLK pic.twitter.com/go8JysPfjh — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) April 18, 2026

The 2027 draft class is considered weaker than what we just saw this summer, but someone like Stokes still has the potential to alter a franchise. The Kings are projected to have a rebuild-minded 2026-27 season as they try to focus on the development of their young core, and if it pays off by adding Stokes into the mix next year, they would immediately become one of the most intriguing young teams in the NBA.

How new lottery format impacts the Kings

Unfortunately for the Kings, who are widely projected to be the worst team in the NBA next season, they need to at least stay afloat to have a better shot at landing the first-overall pick.

The NBA is shifting toward a "3-2-1" lottery format, meaning the bottom three teams and the 9th and 10th seeds in both conferences each hold just two lottery balls, while the remaining non-play-in teams each hold three lottery balls. The losers of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in games would also receive one lottery ball, expanding the lottery to 16 total teams.

NBA 3-2-1 Draft Lottery system and odds, per @ShamsCharania: pic.twitter.com/QwEXyuYo76 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) May 28, 2026

Every rebuilding team, like the Kings, will not be aiming to finish at the bottom of the standings anymore. Instead, they want to find the sweet spot between being a bottom-three team and making the play-in tournament.

Of course, that is much easier said than done, as even a Kings team that is trying to win will likely still be losing, as we saw last season. Still, there is reason to believe they will be better than expected, and it could ultimately give them a good chance to land the first-overall pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

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