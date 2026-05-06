Kings Trade Value Rankings: Who Holds the Most Value?

Scott Perry and the Sacramento Kings have a lot of work to do this offseason, and just like last year, that should entail moving off of a veteran or two that is clogging up both the rotation and cap sheet. But even though Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk have all been on the chopping block seemingly since the minute Perry took over, all four remain on the roster.

There just wasn't a market for any of the Kings' big-name players, and Perry wasn't willing to part with any assets to move off the contracts. Luckily, this year should be easier to trade everyone, as all the contracts have a year less, with LaVine and DeRozan now expiring after the upcoming season.

Here's how the Kings' main trade assets rank heading into the offseason. Note that rookies Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell were not included, as it's all but certain they will be back next season. I debated Keegan Murray, but gave him the same fate. The Kings desperately need wing depth, and trading one of their only building blocks doesn't seem likely.

1. De'Andre Hunter

At the top of the list, the one player who wasn't on the Kings roster last offseason: De'Andre Hunter. Just like with Murray, the Kings shouldn't be in the market to trade away wings, but that's also what lands Hunter at the top of the rankings.

He's also on a reasonable $24.9 million expiring contract, which is easily the Kings' most tradeable contract from a pure money perspective. Throw in his ability to start or come off the bench, and Hunter feels moveable if Perry decides to go a different direction. But Hunter played just two games before his eye injury, and would be an intriguing fit next to or backing up Murray.

2. DeMar DeRozan

DeRozan is near the top of the list not only because of his continued ability to put the ball in the basket, but also because of his unique contract. He's due $25.7 million next season, but has a non-guaranteed contract that would cost $10 million to the Kings or whatever team excersises the non-guarantee.

To add further flexibility, that guarantee date isn't until January 10th, 2027, allowing DeRozan's team the option to stretch the decision into the season instead of during this offseason. It's likely best for all involved for the Kings to move DeRozan to a contender, and that should be easier than last year with his change to expiring status. There's also the chance the Kings cut ties with DeRozan, but in an ideal world, they'd be able to get some assets for the future Hall-of-Famer.

3. Domantas Sabonis

Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

And this is where the list starts to get murky, in my mind at least. After a clear top two, it's a toss-up between Sabonis, LaVine, and Monk. Ultimately, Sabonis gets the nod on pure talent. He may have the most expensive contract of the three, due $45.5 million next year and $48.6 million in 2027-28. But Sabonis is still one of the top players in the league.

He had a down year last season, but that can be said for everyone on the Kings, and it was likely a result of the situation as a whole, more so than individual talent. The hard part about building around Sabonis is that he needs a very specific type of roster around him. That makes a player harder to trade, but hopefully, is Sabonis is traded, his talent is enough to broker a deal.

4. Zach LaVine

It feels wrong to put LaVine ahead of Monk, as he's set to make $49.0 million next season compared to Monk's $20.2 million, but in the end, the expiring contract took the cake. Monk still has another year on his deal compared to LaVine, and in today's NBA, expiring contracts have tremendous value.

There's still the possibility that LaVine opts out with his player option, but that's a lot of money to give up for a single year. LaVine could be the type of player who has even more value at the trade deadline as a short-term rental, but he appears to be the player on the outside looking in early on in the offseason for Sacramento.

5. Malik Monk

By all metrics, Monk should be an easy player to move. He provides great value off the bench as both a scorer and facilitator, is on a reasonable contract, and is a fan favorite. But even though he's been the most rumored player on the Kings, he remains. The trend of him having no market is the only reason he's as low on this list as he is, but until proven otherwise, no one seems to be in on the idea of trading for Monk.

6. Devin Carter

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Devin Carter (22) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Sneaking in at the bottom of the list is Devin Carter, who had a strong showing at the end of the season. He had an opportunity to show what he could do with consistent minutes for the first time in his NBA career and took advantage of it.

But it still feels like he doesn't fit with what the Kings are trying to do. Doug Christie went to two-way player Daeqwon Plowden more down the stretch, and while Carter impressed, he has a playing style that doesn't fully match what the Kings are trying to do. He's also been on the trade market for a year now with no market at all, and while he played well to end the year, I don't think he did enough to raise his trade value.