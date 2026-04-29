NBA Mock Trade Sends Kings Star to Nets for Michael Porter Jr.

The Sacramento Kings could explore a creative salary reshuffling move with the Brooklyn Nets that swaps large contracts while aligning both franchises with their current timelines.

In the proposed deal, Sacramento would acquire Michael Porter Jr. and Terance Mann, while Brooklyn takes on Zach LaVine and Devin Carter.

The structure works financially and gives both teams distinct roster identities without adding long-term risk beyond what they already carry. Sacramento has been searching for ways to rebalance its roster, get younger in key spots, and add size on the wing, while Brooklyn continues to prioritize flexibility and upside plays.

This type of move does not necessarily signal a full rebuild for either side, but rather a recalibration in response to current roster flaws and financial realities. With both teams in transitional phases, a swap like this could quietly address multiple needs at once.

Why the Nets do it

Nov 30, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) reacts after a play against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

For Brooklyn, the appeal starts with LaVine’s offensive upside and star power, something the team has lacked since moving on from previous marquee players. LaVine immediately becomes a primary scoring option who can create his own shot, stretch defenses, and serve as a go-to late in games.

While his contract is significant, the Nets are in a position where taking on a high-level scorer could help accelerate their competitive timeline or rebuild his value, as they’ve done with players like Cam Johnson and Michael Porter Jr. in previous roster cycles. If LaVine produces in a featured role, Brooklyn could later ship him at the deadline for additional draft assets, turning the move into a short-term asset play rather than a long-term commitment.

The Nets would also gain a chance to evaluate Devin Carter, who showed flashes late in the season as a disruptive defender and improving secondary playmaker, giving Brooklyn a younger guard option in a backcourt that still needs clarity. His defensive energy and potential development curve make him a worthwhile long-term look in a system that prioritizes experimentation with young talent.

Moving Porter Jr. and Mann also gives Brooklyn more financial flexibility, especially with Mann’s contract providing a natural avenue for long-term cost savings. It also allows them to streamline their roster around players who better align with their developmental timeline, rather than maintaining overlapping wing pieces without a defined hierarchy.

Why the Kings do it

Nov 14, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) shoots in front of Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first quarter at Kia Center. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

From Sacramento’s perspective, adding Porter Jr. brings a high-level scoring forward who fits a positional need the roster has lacked all season. His ability to space the floor, shoot at a high clip, and create offense without dominating the ball would complement players like Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray.

The Kings would be betting heavily on Porter’s size and scoring versatility on the wing, an area they have consistently needed improvement in when facing top Western Conference teams. If healthy, he provides a different type of offensive pressure, forcing defenses to stay honest at multiple levels.

Mann adds another layer of value as a defensive-minded, playoff-style wing who can guard multiple positions and operate without needing high usage. His toughness and versatility give Sacramento a stabilizing rotation piece, especially in lineups that have struggled with defensive consistency.

Moving LaVine in this scenario allows the Kings to shed a massive expiring salary while redistributing that money to two players who better balance the roster. Carter’s inclusion helps finalize the deal structure, while also giving Sacramento another young guard to evaluate as they continue blending win-now talent with developmental upside.

In the end, this type of trade reflects two teams solving different problems through the same move. Sacramento would prioritize roster balance, size, and flexibility, while Brooklyn would take a calculated swing on high-end scoring talent and future asset extraction. The Kings would be betting that Porter Jr.’s scoring and Mann’s versatility create a more complete and adaptable rotation around Sabonis and Murray.

The Nets would be leaning into upside cycles, hoping LaVine can elevate their offense or be flipped into additional draft capital, while also developing Carter into part of their long-term guard rotation. Trades like this are rarely perfect, but they often come down to fit, direction, and timing. If both sides commit to their vision, this deal has the framework to benefit each franchise moving forward.