Nique Clifford Could Thrive Next to These Kings Draft Prospects

All eyes are on the draft as the Sacramento Kings hope to find their next star with the seventh pick on June 23rd, but it's important to remember that just a year ago, fans around Sacramento were getting excited about Nique Clifford following a draft day trade that allowed Scott Perry to select him with the 24th pick.

Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell stole the headlines during the season, but Clifford had a solid rookie season, averaging 8.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on 41.8% from the field and 33.3% from three. He didn't light up the box score, but he showed his ability to contribute in a multitude of ways on the floor.

That may not ever earn him an All-Star nod, but he's the type of player who could fit on almost any roster and in any system. He plays the right way, is in the right spot on defense more times than not, and is an underrated passer and facilitator on the offensive side of the ball. And even more importantly, that's the type of player that would pair perfectly with many, if not all, of the draft prospects connected to the Kings in the upcoming draft.

Backcourt Duo of the Future?

Mar 26, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) shoots past Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

It seems all but certain that the Kings will select a point guard in the draft, with Darius Acuff Jr., Kingston Flemings, Keaton Wagler, and Mikel Brown Jr. all being potentially available for Perry to select.

The Kings still have DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine on the roster heading into next season, but unlike the two veterans, Clifford appears to have a long-term future in Sacramento and is in line to be the running mate to the Kings' newest rookie. Unlike Clifford, this group of guards is filled with star potential.

Acuff Jr. is one of the best scorers in the lottery, having averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists on 48.4% shooting from the field and 44.0% from three in his lone season at Arkansas. But the downside of the electric guard is his defense. He can score nearly at will, but he's regarded as the worst defender by far in the top ten.

Pairing him with someone like Clifford could help offset those defensive woes, though. Acuff could run the offense while Clifford leads the charge on defense. Acuff would still need to improve on the defensive side of the ball, but the duo of him and Clifford is easier to stomach than having two weak defenders on the court at the same time.

Another option would be pairing Clifford with Kingston Flemings, who is also known for his all-around game and ability to lock down on the defensive side of the ball. Having two players who can do a little bit of everything would give the Kings one of the most balanced backcourts they've had in years.

Whatever direction the Kings decide to go, the good news is that Clifford fits next to almost every one of the options for Sacramento at the seventh pick. When it comes to roster construction, that gives Perry a great amount of flexibility as he looks to reshape the team going forward.

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