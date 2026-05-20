Kings Could Already Know Their First-Round Selection in 2026 NBA Draft

The 2026 NBA Draft is just over a month away, and while there is plenty of time for changes, the Sacramento Kings could already know exactly who they will be adding to their roster on June 23.

The Kings hold the No. 7 pick, and they seem to already have their eyes set on one prospect in particular. As Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reports, among many experts, the Kings are hyperfocusing on Arkansas Razorbacks point guard Darius Acuff Jr. with their lottery selection.

"Sources around the league widely believe the Kings are targeting Acuff with this pick. There is a lot connecting them. Kings general manager Scott Perry and assistant general manager B.J. Armstrong are both born and raised in Detroit. So is Acuff. Perry coached Acuff’s father at Eastern Kentucky in the late 1990s. Maybe it really is that simple. There’s also the obvious fact that he fits Sacramento’s needs," O'Connor wrote in his recent mock draft.

Mar 13, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach John Calipari talks with guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) during a time out against the Oklahoma Sooners during the first half at Bridgestone Arena. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

While there are expected to be a slew of high-level guards available for the Kings at No. 7, no prospect has been connected to Sacramento more than Acuff. Fortunately, that is likely the best possible selection for the Kings.

Is Acuff the right pick?

While the immediate concern about Acuff is his defense, the Arkansas product does not care about that narrative, assuring that he will do what he can to improve that aspect of his game.

"To be honest with you, I don't really care," Acuff said at the combine. "People are going to always have an opinion ... I know I want to play defense ... I just do what I need to for my team. I do feel like I need to pick up my defense. So I'm gonna do it."

Darius Acuff on criticisms of his defense and whether his 6’7” wingspan will quell concerns:



“To be honest with you, I don't really care… People are going to always have opinions… I know I want to play defense… I do feel like I need to pick up my defense. So I'm gonna do it." pic.twitter.com/063gwI0OXK — Erik Slater (@ErikSlater_) May 13, 2026

Even with a weaker defensive game, Acuff is one of the most intriguing prospects in this class. Acuff is an elite offensive player with a three-level scoring gene and elite playmaking.

As a freshman with the Razorbacks, Acuff averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44.0% from three-point range. Acuff has an NBA-ready offensive game, and regardless of the concerns around his size or defense, he would be the spark the Kings desperately need.

DARIUS ACUFF TONIGHT:



49 POINTS

16/27 FG

6/10 3P

50 MINUTES



INSANE. 🤯 (h/t @brhoops)pic.twitter.com/dasmsxN4oz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 19, 2026

With plenty of discussion around who the Kings could pick between Acuff, Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr., and Kingston Flemings, the John Calipari product seems to be the most likely selection for Sacramento.

A trade up?

However, if Acuff is at the top of the Kings' draft board, could we see Scott Perry trade up? There is absolutely no guarantee that Acuff is available for the Kings at No. 7, and he could be a talent worth moving up for.

The Kings will be in talks with both the L.A. Clippers (No. 5 pick) and Brooklyn Nets (No. 6 pick) as they approach draft night, getting a feel for whether they will need to move up to select Acuff. The Kings are in desperate need of landing a legitimate franchise cornerstone, and if they believe Acuff is their guy, they need to get him.

Granted, if the Kings opt to stay at No. 7 and let Acuff go ahead of them, I do not think there is a huge gap between him and the other point guard prospects. Sure, Acuff could be the best out of all of them, but they might be more willing to gamble on Wagler, Brown Jr., or Flemings rather than give up extra assets to move up.

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