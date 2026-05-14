Kings Projected 2026-27 Starting Lineup After NBA Draft Lottery

After an unlucky draw landed them the No. 7 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, there is still no telling what the Sacramento Kings' offseason has in store. Obviously, things would have been much clearer had they jumped up in the lottery and secured a top talent, but they will still have plenty of work to do to revive the franchise.

Players like Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Malik Monk, and De'Andre Hunter are all still expected to be on the trade block this summer. However, for the sake of the craziness that getting into all of that would cause, we will assume the Kings stand pat on the trade market. In doing so, what will their 2026-27 starting lineup look like?

Projecting the Kings' 2026-27 starting lineup

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) talks with guard Nique Clifford (5) during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The most likely choice for the Kings at pick No. 7 is Darius Acuff Jr., and granted, he should fit like a glove into their new-look lineup. Here is how I project their starting lineup will look like next season, assuming no players are traded:

Starting lineup: Darius Acuff Jr., Nique Clifford, DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Moving forward with a backcourt of Acuff and Clifford is the smartest decision, even if it means sliding two-time All-Star Zach LaVine to the bench. If LaVine opts into his $49 million player option, the Kings have no real reason to start him next season, and he should stay in the second unit until he is either a free agent or they trade him.

Granted, this would actually make Sacramento's bench unit interesting. They would have Devin Carter, Malik Monk, Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell coming off the bench. Is that a roster built for 50 wins? Of course not, but they could be better than many expect.

"Definitely on the defensive end... just be more focused on that side of the ball so I not only play but stay on the court."



Darius Acuff Jr. assesses what he needs to improve on for him to make an instant impact in the NBA💯 pic.twitter.com/xRYdpFwRqh — NBA Draft (@NBADraft) May 13, 2026

Of course, it would be a surprise if the Kings retain LaVine, DeRozan, and Sabonis this offseason, especially since they are projected to hug the second apron, but there is no telling what moves they will actually make to cut costs. DeRozan is the most obvious candidate to either be traded or waived due to his partially guaranteed salary, and in that case, Hunter would likely slide into the starting lineup.

As for their center position, we would see Raynaud retain the role as the Kings' starter if they decide to move on from Sabonis, although his $45.4 million salary is a bit harder to trade.

It is safe to say that the only secured starters for the Kings next season are Keegan Murray and whoever they draft with the No. 7 pick. Whether it be Acuff, Keaton Wagler, Mikel Brown Jr., or Kingston Flemings, the Kings should be adding their starting point guard on June 23.

There is still plenty of time this offseason for changes to be made, and we should expect the team to look much different next season than it did during their disastrous 22-60 campaign.

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