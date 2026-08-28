One Question Each Kings Rookie Must Answer This Season

The Sacramento Kings walked out of the 2026 NBA Draft with three promising rookies: Darius Acuff Jr., Alex Karaban, and Emanuel Sharp. While fans can nitpick weaknesses in each of the three prospects, it is hard to say the Kings could've had a better draft result.

As the Kings go all-in on a rebuild, they walked out of the draft with their new franchise point guard and two older high-character prospects who bring experience and shooting. While we are excited for this new-look young core in Sacramento, we still need to see these three rookies prove themselves. Here is one question each of them must answer during their rookie seasons:

Darius Acuff Jr.

Can his elite offense make up for his poor defense?

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) drives to the basket past Vanderbilt Commodores forward Devin McGlockton (99) during the first half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only real weakness in Acuff Jr.'s game heading to the NBA level is his defense. Can he keep up with NBA talent, or will his concerning defense play him off the court? Fortunately, his offensive arsenal should be good enough to keep him on the floor, regardless of what happens on the other end.

As a freshman at Arkansas, Acuff Jr. averaged 23.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 48.4% from the field and 44% from beyond the arc. The 19-year-old became just the second player in SEC history to lead the conference in both points and assists, joining the legendary "Pistol" Pete Maravich.

Acuff Jr.'s offensive dominance is undeniable. His three-level scoring and playmaking should translate to the NBA with ease, and as long as the Kings continue to surround him with improved defenders, they should not be too concerned.

Alex Karaban

Can he be a leader for the Kings?

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts after defeating the UCLA Bruins in a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, Alex Karaban is an impressive talent, but the Kings did not trade up to the 29th pick to select him just for his on-court impact. Karaban, a two-time NCAA champion at UConn, could ultimately be the Kings' biggest glue guy and much-needed leader.

After the Kings drafted Karaban, UConn coach Dan Hurley told Deuce and Mo exactly what the 23-year-old forward brings to Sacramento.

"His basketball mind works like the best coaches in our sport works already as a player at the age of 23 years old," Hurley said about Karaban. "I mean, he already knows the game at a level that most coaches never get to. He's had to be a leader for young players in our locker room, in our facility. Just showing them the right way to do things, showing them what it takes to be a champion. The preparation, the practice habits, the amount of work you need to do off the court ... he's bringing all of those great habits."

Hurley, one of the greatest coaches in college basketball, has this unparalleled praise for Karaban that is hard to ignore. Karaban has otherworldly basketball IQ, he has already been a veteran-like presence for UConn, and he leads by example with a champion mentality. Sure, he is a lengthy defender who can stretch the floor and make the right play, but these intangibles are exactly why the Kings got him.

Emanuel Sharp

Can he carve out a spot in the Kings' rotation?

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the South Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an ideal world, each of the Kings' three rookies can play significant minutes this season as the franchise shifts its focus to the young core. However, the Kings have a stuffed guard room, and Emanuel Sharp will have to earn his minutes.

Fortunately, Sharp should have no trouble earning his spot in the rotation. Sharp will immediately be one of the Kings' best defenders and three-point shooters, and is head coach Doug Christie's ideal player. It would be surprising if the Kings did not find minutes for Sharp, as they will need him.

The Kings finished last in the NBA in three-point shooting last season and in the bottom three in defense. How could they keep Sharp off the floor if he positively impacts their two biggest weaknesses? Similar to Karaban, Sharp also brings experience and grit to the Kings' rotation as someone who will give it his all every single game.

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