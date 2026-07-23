One Young Player Who Should Be Thrilled About the Kings' Offseason

The Sacramento Kings have not had too hectic an offseason, headlined by drafting Darius Acuff Jr. and waiving DeMar DeRozan, but that does not mean it has been an unimpactful summer. The Kings have still made a slew of moves to step in the right direction of their early rebuilding process, and each member of their young core should be excited about where the franchise is heading.

There is one young player in particular who should be happy with Sacramento's offseason: Keegan Murray.

Technically still part of the Kings' young core, despite being 25 years old and entering his fifth season, Murray should be as confident as ever this summer. Sure, they continue to make moves, even at the forward positions, but it seems obvious that they are still committed to watching the former fourth-overall pick progress.

Keegan Murray, the co-star?

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, it would take a lot for Murray to become a first option for the Kings. Through his first four years, he showed some progression as an on-ball creator. Early on, he got most of his work done from catch-and-shoot scenarios, but as he progresses, he shows more promise as someone who can get downhill, create separation, and find his spots in the mid-range.

Still, though, he has plenty of work to do until the Kings can be confident in his ability to lead a team offensively. Defensively, though, he can be the Kings' lockdown guy. His length, athleticism, and natural defensive tools have shined through more recently, and he has undoubtedly been the team's best defender.

Moving forward, he seems like the perfect co-star for Acuff Jr., the Kings' new franchise point guard. If the Kings fully commit to that duo, which they showed signs of this offseason, they could be in a good spot, as long as Murray can improve as the franchise needs him to. Especially with DeRozan out of Sacramento, Murray should have many more opportunities offensively.

Watch all 12 of Keegan Murray's 3-pointers from his 47-point career night! pic.twitter.com/gedyM7nlal — NBA (@NBA) December 17, 2023

Really, the Kings need to find a way to play Murray at small forward, rather than power forward. His defensive prowess would be much more valuable that way, and his offensive skill set would work better alongside a true power forward, like Precious Achiuwa. If the Kings start a frontcourt trio of Murray, Achiuwa, and Domantas Sabonis next season, we should see the 25-year-old forward quickly improve, along with the Kings as a team.

Regardless, going forward, it would be great to see the Kings focus on this intriguing Acuff Jr.-Murray duo, although they will still need plenty of help around them to truly be successful.

Needs to fix the three-point shot

Sure, the Kings continue to show a willingness to commit to Murray's progression, but he needs to put his work in too. After breaking the (at the time) NBA rookie record for most three-pointers in a season while shooting 41.1% from deep on 6.3 attempts per game, his three-point shot has steadily declined.

Last season, he was plagued with the injury bug, but even when healthy, he shot just 27.7% from beyond the arc.

If Murray can piece together his three-point shot while continuing to improve defensively and as an on-ball creator, the Kings will be willing to give him more freedom, and we could actually see him blossom into the star that many fans still believe he can be.

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