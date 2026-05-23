Re-Sign or Let Walk? Evaluating the Kings' 2026 Free Agents

Everyone is focused on who the Sacramento Kings could add to the roster this offseason, but who will they be actively trying to keep in the mix? The Kings have four players gearing up to hit unrestricted free agency, two entering restricted free agency, and two with key options to monitor.

The Kings control the destiny of seven players this offseason, so who should they be looking to re-sign, and who should they be willing to let walk?

UFA: Russell Westbrook

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Nine-time All-Star and former NBA MVP guard Russell Westbrook signed with the Kings on a one-year, veteran minimum deal last offseason. While Westbrook is far from the MVP superstar he once was, he is still the greatest player to ever put on a Sacramento Kings uniform, and he was even surprisingly impactful in Sacramento this season.

He averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, taking over as Sacramento's starting point guard early in the season. However, his greatest impact might not have been what he did on the court. Westbrook became an incredible influence for the Kings' young core, as they could not stop raving about how much of an impact he had on them.

Kings rookies Max Raynaud and Nique Clifford discuss what they've learned from veterans Russell Westbrook and DeMar DeRozan



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Sure, Westbrook had an impressive season, but he became an invaluable leader in Sacramento's locker room. As the Kings continue to get younger, especially as they likely draft a point guard with the No. 7 pick in this year's draft, they should look to keep Westbrook around for another season as a much-needed veteran presence.

Verdict: Re-sign

UFA: Precious Achiuwa

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Precious Achiuwa is a more unique case, because the Kings signed him for next-to-nothing a couple of weeks into the 2025-26 season, but he played well enough to raise his value as he enters free agency this summer. There is no question that the Kings should want to re-sign him, but it comes down to whether they will be able to afford him.

In 57 starts this season, he averaged 11.0 points and 7.3 rebounds, shooting 52.3% from the field. Achiuwa became a very productive starting power forward for Sacramento as the season went on, and the Kings would love to retain him if they can.

While he might not be their long-term starting power forward, he would be a great piece to have off the bench. Especially at just 26 years old, he fits the team's timeline much better than other options.

Verdict: Re-sign, if they can afford it

UFA: Doug McDermott

Mar 17, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Doug McDermott (7) looks on during the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Doug McDermott is a perfect example of a player who is rostered for the sole reason of being a likeable veteran in the locker room. The 34-year-old sharpshooter made just 29 appearances this season, but he could still find his way back to the Kings moving forward.

Back in March, head coach Doug Christie had high praise for what McDermott brings to the team, saying, "When I was asked about him, I said, 'I would love to have Doug back,' because he is a true professional. ... He's a fantastic teammate, and in many ways, a coach's dream. ... It helps the young players, the locker room, and the coaching staff."

While that does not mean the Kings will re-sign McDermott, it signals that they will at least consider it. It is always valuable to have veterans like McDermott, but there is only so much space on the roster, and they might opt to let him walk. If the Kings bring back Westbrook, there should not be as much need for McDermott.

Verdict: Let walk, but could re-sign if Westbrook leaves

UFA: Drew Eubanks

Nov 19, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Drew Eubanks (19) runs down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter at Paycom Center. | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Speaking of veterans with minimal roles, Drew Eubanks completely fell out of Sacramento's rotation by the end of the season. To start things off, Eubanks was Sacramento's second-string center behind Domantas Sabonis, but quickly lost his spot to rookie Maxime Raynaud. With the emergence of Dylan Cardwell, as well, Eubanks has no spot on Sacramento's roster.

If the Kings re-signed Eubanks, he would be the fourth-string center on the Kings' depth chart. There is no real reason to even entertain that idea, as he is the only player that we can say for certain will not be on the Kings' roster next season.

Verdict: Let walk

RFA: Daeqwon Plowden

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard-forward Daeqwon Plowden (29) waits for play to resume against the Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Despite being on a two-way contract for the entire season, Daeqwon Plowden became a legitimate rotational player for the Kings this season. After what he showed, he has certainly made a case for himself to be on a 15-man NBA roster, although it is uncertain whether that will happen in Sacramento.

In 32 appearances this season, he averaged 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game with 43/33/85 shooting splits. Plowden scored 19 or more points in nine of his 32 appearances, becoming a real bench spark at times, and even started seven games for the Kings.

We could certainly see Plowden return to the Kings, but two-way spots are much more useful on younger talent, while he might not be efficient enough to warrant a standard contract. If the Kings want to keep Plowden around, it would not shock anyone if he were signed to a minimum contract, but they could look in a different direction.

Verdict: Re-sign, but as a last resort to fill the roster

RFA: Patrick Baldwin Jr.

Feb 26, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard AJ Johnson (8) is fouled by Sacramento Kings guard Patrick Baldwin Jr. (23) during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Kings signed Patrick Baldwin Jr. to a two-way deal with less than two months left in the season, giving the former first-round pick a chance to prove himself. However, he was mildly disappointing in the opportunities given.

In just six appearances with the Kings, he averaged 3.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, shooting 38.4% from the field and 36.4% from three-point range. The lengthy 23-year-old, 7-foot forward certainly has potential, but he will not earn a spot on Sacramento's 15-man roster. And, unfortunately for him, he is also out of two-way eligibility.

We could see Baldwin Jr. hang around with a roster spot on the Stockton Kings, but other than that, we have likely seen the last of him in Sacramento.

Verdict: Let walk

TO: Killian Hayes

Apr 7, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Killian Hayes (3) looks to pass while guarded by Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) in the second quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Kings took a flyer on Killian Hayes around the same time they signed Baldwin Jr., and after a couple of 10-day deals, he ultimately earned a standard contract. In 23 appearances with the Kings, he averaged 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game with poor 30/27/93 shooting splits.

Hayes is a reliable third-string point guard who has proven he can come in to distribute the ball on offense, but he does not bring much more than that to the team. Still, we could see him return to the Kings.

Hayes has a team option worth $3 million, and if the Kings feel like the 24-year-old guard can still develop into a productive backup point guard, they could keep him around. However, that $3 million deal is more expensive than a veteran minimum contract, meaning they will likely opt to let him walk and then sign a different third-string point guard.

Verdict: Let walk

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