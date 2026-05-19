The Kings Can’t Afford to Ignore Their Wing Depth... Again

The Sacramento Kings have no shortage of roster issues they need to address this offseason, with the hole at point guard currently leading the way. But that is an issue that looks like it's going to be solved with the draft and the number seven pick. There is a bevy of point guards the Kings can choose from to find their lead guard of the future, but that doesn't help them with one of their biggest ongoing issues: wing depth.

For years, the Kings have struggled to field enough wings to keep up in the modern NBA. Ever since they traded Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs, Sacramento has been outmatched on the perimeter in terms of size and athleticism. And that can even be said when they had both Barnes and Keegan Murray starting together.

The problem was that they had no one to come in and spell those two who fit the mold as a true wing. And that continues to be the case with the roster as currently constructed.

Scott Perry made the move to bring in De'Andre Hunter last season in a trade for Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis, but outside of Hunter and Murray, the Kings don't have anyone who fits the prototypical wing player of today's NBA. That's someone with size who can shoot, defend, and rebound.

It's one of the most coveted positions around the league, and easier said than done to bring in a player of that caliber, but the Kings haven't prioritized it for years, and are now behind the eight ball compared to the rest of the NBA. Bringing in Hunter was a step in the right direction, but ideally, the Kings would have at least three players who fit that bill, if not more.

A Look Back at Last Season

Last season, DeMar DeRozan started at the small forward position, and while he's one of the most accomplished scorers in NBA history, he just doesn't have the size to match up with the wings that other teams are marching out. He's 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-9 wingspan, which is nothing to scoff at, but compared to players who are 6-foot-9 with over seven-foot wingspans, the Kings just couldn't match up.

Sacramento endured the possible worst-case scenario last season to start the year, as Murray missed the first 15 games due to injury. He may not have been the Kings' best player, but he was arguably the most important. There was no one else who could do what Murray brought to the court, and it quickly came back to bite Sacramento and led to an abysmal start to the year that ended their season before it ever truly began.

The Good News

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward De'andre Hunter (15) shoots the ball against Los Angeles Clippers forward John Collins (20) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The good news is that Scott Perry seems very aware of this problem. As mentioned above, the Hunter acquisition is a step in the right direction, and Perry has said in interviews before that he wants to bring in more size and athleticism.

Perry's main target last season was Jonathan Kuminga, who fits the exact build of player that the Kings should be going after. Even though the Kings may not find that player this year at the top of the draft, Perry will have to do everything he can to find them. Whether it be in the second round with either the 34th or 45th pick, in free agency, or trades, the Kings have to prioritize wing depth for the first time in years.

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