12 Players Ruled Out in Kings vs. Nets Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings are on a two-game losing skid to fall to 18-53 on the season, and are heading into one of their most pivotal games of this final stretch. The Kings are hosting the Brooklyn Nets, who have lost six straight games to fall to 17-53.

The Kings are currently fourth in the NBA Draft lottery standings, and the Nets are third. While neither team should be trying to lose in Sunday's matchup, a loss would be more beneficial than a win for both sides. With 12 combined injury absences between the two teams, it will certainly be an interesting lottery-minded game.

Kings rule out seven players

Mar 10, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Russell Westbrook (18) drives to the basket during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings have ruled out seven players ahead of Sunday's matchup, including starting point guard Russell Westbrook. With Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, De'Andre Hunter, and Drew Eubanks out for the season, Sacramento's injury concerns seem to keep piling up. The Kings' full injury report:

Daeqwon Plowden - QUESTIONABLE (right foot soreness)

Drew Eubanks - OUT (left thumb UCL repair)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Keegan Murray - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

Isaiah Stevens - OUT (right ankle soreness)

Russell Westbrook - OUT (right foot soreness)

While the Kings are dealing with a long list of absences, they should be confident in their ability to pull out a win on Sunday. With guys like DeMar DeRozan, Maxime Raynaud, Nique Clifford, and Precious Achiuwa leading the way, the Kings are certainly capable of beating the Nets. With Westbrook sidelined, Sacramento will likely start Killian Hayes alongside the four aforementioned standouts.

It is also worth monitoring Plowden's status, as the two-way forward has emerged as a legitimate difference-maker for the Kings as they deal with a plethora of rotational injuries. The Kings have made new two-way forward Patrick Baldwin Jr. available for the matchup, so we should get a good look at what he can do on Sunday after sitting out seven straight games.

Nets rule out five key players

Jan 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Nets have had an overall disappointing season, but have had a few bright spots. Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney, and Egor Demin have all had their promising moments for Brooklyn this season. However, they will all be sidelined for Sunday's game. The Nets will be without each of their top four scorers in an overall deflating injury report:

Terance Mann - PROBABLE (illness)

Nic Claxton - OUT (rest)

Noah Clowney - OUT (right wrist sprain)

Egor Demin - OUT (left plantar fascia injury management)

Michael Porter Jr. - OUT (left hamstring strain)

Day'Ron Sharpe - OUT (left thumb surgery)

With these injuries the Nets are dealing with, it should not be much of a challenge for the Kings, who are trying to win games, despite many fans wanting them to lose for lottery purposes. Still, anything can happen in a battle between two of the bottom four teams in the NBA.

The Kings and Nets are set to tip off at 3:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento.