3 Prospects the Kings Must Prioritize in 2026 NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings are entrenched in a race to secure a top-three pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, competing with several other teams for position in the lottery. Sacramento needs this opportunity more than most franchises. The roster lacks true young, high-ceiling talent beyond Keegan Murray, and a transformative draft addition could jump-start the team’s future trajectory.

With limited homegrown stars and a sky-high Western Conference ceiling looming, the chance to land an elite prospect with top-three positioning is one the Kings cannot afford to waste. Among the 2026 class, three prospects stand out for their combination of talent, upside, and fit alongside Murray: Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, and Caleb Wilson. Each offers a different path to becoming a difference-maker in Sacramento’s rebuild.

G Darryn Peterson, Kansas

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) reacts after scoring during the first half against the BYU Cougars at Mizzou Arena. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Darryn Peterson is widely regarded as the best overall prospect in the draft class, thanks to his rare combination of scoring versatility, playmaking, and size for a lead guard. Despite limited availability this season due to injury, early returns show that when healthy, Peterson can create shots for himself and teammates, displaying excellent court vision and the ability to score from anywhere on the floor.

Scouts have compared elements of his game to Devin Booker’s pull-up shooting and playmaking gravity. Standing around 6-foot-6 with excellent length, Peterson’s physical profile also projects as a capable defender, an important trait in today’s switch-heavy NBA.

If the Kings added him to complement Murray, Sacramento could instantly gain a floor-spacer and lead creator who can orchestrate offense at an All-Star level.

F AJ Dybantsa, BYU

Jan 26, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at Marriott Center. | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

AJ Dybantsa offers a tantalizing blend of two-way versatility and multi-position size. The 6-foot-9 forward has led the nation in scoring and routinely contributes in multiple statistical categories. Analysts project him as someone who could guard multiple positions thanks to his length, athleticism, and defensive versatility.

Comparisons for Dybantsa often lean toward multi-faceted wings like Pascal Siakam or Paul George, players who can score inside and out while switching defensively across positions. While his shooting mechanics still need refinement, his elite blend of size and three-level scoring upside makes him one of the highest ceilings in the class. Pairing Dybantsa with Murray could give the Kings a dynamic two-way duo that can both defend and stretch the floor.

F Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

Feb 2, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) on the free throw line in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Caleb Wilson is a 6-foot-10 forward whose freshman season at North Carolina has pushed him into top draft projections. He has shown the ability to score efficiently while contributing on the boards and defensively. His size and versatility project well to the NBA, making him a potential matchup nightmare for Sacramento in the frontcourt.

Some evaluators have likened his physical versatility to players like Scottie Barnes or Jonathan Isaac, big wings capable of defending multiple positions while initiating offense from the forward spots. Wilson’s motor and basketball instincts could make him a do-it-all player with star potential, exactly the kind of foundational piece a franchise building around Murray could develop into a high-impact starter or better.

Why these three prospects should be the priority

All three prospects bring distinct strengths: Peterson as a lead offensive creator, Dybantsa as a multi-positional two-way weapon, and Wilson as an oversized do-it-all forward with star projections. Together, they represent the best talent available in a draft class heralded for its depth and potential to deliver franchise-changing players. Landing one alongside Murray would give Sacramento not only a second cornerstone but also flexibility to build a modern, competitive core.

In conclusion, if the Kings secure a top-three pick, they face a rare chance to alter the franchise’s direction with a generational talent. Whether the choice is the scoring wizardry and playmaking of Darryn Peterson, the two-way potential of AJ Dybantsa, or the versatile frontcourt presence of Caleb Wilson, each prospect offers a blueprint for Sacramento’s next era.

With Murray already establishing himself as a foundational piece, adding one of these high-ceiling prospects could finally give the Kings the youthful, star-level talent necessary to contend. Choosing wisely at the top of the draft could turn this lottery position into a long-term competitive advantage, one that Sacramento has not fully realized in years.

