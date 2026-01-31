NBA Draft Lottery Update Gives the Kings Much-Needed Hope

After getting crushed by the Boston Celtics on Friday, the Sacramento Kings' losing streak reached eight games. Now, through 50 games and with the trade deadline five days away, the Kings sit in last place in the Western Conference with a 12-38 record.

The Kings have had a disastrous season, playing the NBA's toughest schedule, and have yet to see their lineup at full strength due to injuries. Still, though, it could all play out to perfection.

At this point, everyone knows that the Kings are not going to make the playoffs, so it's better to aim for a higher draft pick, right? Well, whether or not that is their intention, it is working. As of January 31, the Kings hold the league's worst record, giving them the best odds in the 2026 NBA Draft lottery.

Full draft lottery odds:

Sacramento Kings: 12-38 Indiana Pacers: 12-36 Washington Wizards: 12-35 Atlanta Hawks (via NOP): 13-37 Brooklyn Nets: 13-34 Utah Jazz: 15-34 Memphis Grizzlies: 18-28 Milwaukee Bucks: 18-28 Dallas Mavericks: 19-29 Charlotte Hornets: 21-28 OKC Thunder (via LAC): 22-25 Portland Trail Blazers: 23-26 Chicago Bulls: 23-25 San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): 24-26

With what the Kings have dealt with so far this season, including their overall poor performances, it is not shocking to see them at the top of the lottery odds, but it is still wild to see the drastic difference from where they were just three years ago.

As it stands, the Kings have a 14.0% chance to land the first-overall pick, a 13.4% chance to pick second, a 12.7% chance to get the third pick, a 12.0% chance for the fourth, and a 47.9% chance at the fifth pick. The best part about finishing with the league's worst record is that you cannot pick lower than fifth, and in this year's draft, especially, that is huge.

While there are several incredible prospects in this year's class, the top five are in a tier of their own. As long as the Kings are able to draft Darryn Peterson, Cam Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Caleb Wilson, or Kingston Flemings, their future will be in good hands, although landing one of the first three would make the biggest difference for the struggling franchise.

The trade deadline can help the Kings

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Kings should be looking for ways to help their case for a top pick in the draft. Finding trades to get off their veterans and shift their focus toward their young talent is the best-case scenario for the Kings.

However, there is a strong chance that the Kings fall in the lottery standings. The Kings have the easiest remaining strength of schedule, and if they are able to get healthy for the first time this season, they could certainly find some rhythm and string together some wins. Again, though, Thursday's trade deadline could completely change things.

The Kings' next game comes against the Washington Wizards, who currently hold the NBA's third-worst record, and this could be a matchup between two teams that are both content with a loss.

