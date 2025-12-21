3 Takeaways From Kings' Loss To Trail Blazers As Skid Reaches Five

I never thought I would write about a defensive battle that included the Sacramento Kings, but here we are. Sacramento fell in a tough contest to the Portland Trail Blazers 98-93, using their defense to stay in the game tonight.

The offense was a different story, but Doug Christie has time and time again stressed the importance of defense, and that's what the team brought tonight. Ultimately, the Kings couldn't get enough scoring to keep up down the final stretch, but it was good to see them make strides on the defensive end.

Here's three takeaways as the Kings fall to 6-22 on the season.

Rookies Show Out

All three of the Kings' rookies had some of their best games of the season tonight. Maxime Raynaud finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds on 7-of-13 from the field as he continued his strong stretch. He's been the biggest surprise of the season by far. Many were excited when the Kings drafted him, but he looked like he would need some time to develop at the beginning of the year.

But here he is, starting games, and playing better and better every night.

Nique Clifford had arguably his best game of the season, finishing with 12 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals, and an assist in 29:20 minutes of action. He looked more decisive and confident with the ball and in his shot selection, which is crucial to him finding his rhythm and getting into a role he's more used to.

He also played great defense throughout the entire game. He doesn't make many flashy plays on defense, but he's in the right position and keeps his chest in front, making opponents take difficult shots consistently.

And then on the flipside, there was Dylan Cardwell, who had almost entirely flashy plays. The rookie big finished with just four points, but added eight rebounds and five blocks. He was a force on defense and played a huge part in the Kings defensive scheme.

Sacramento hasn't had a true rim protector in years, but Cardwell has shown flashes of being an elite defender with his size, athleticism, and energy.

Offensive Struggles

Dec 20, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan (23) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center.

As previously mentioned, the offense was a struggle tonight. Sacramento shot just 38.4% from the field and 19.4% from three. The Kings used 17 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points to stay in the game, but it really is incredible that this game was as close as it was with those shooting numbers.

The Kings are going to have to find a way to start making more threes, if not for this year, than for the future. Eventually parting ways with DeMar DeRozan will help, but in today's NBA, you can't survive all season at that low of a volume from deep.

Back to Back Fight

It's not going to show in the box score, but it's important to note that once more, the Kings fought to the end. There have been a dozen games where it felt like the team just gave up at some point in the game, but these last two contests , Sacramento has at least given themselves a chance to win the contest.

That's not saying a lot for most teams in the league, but it's a nice change of pace during a long season. It now only makes them more fun to watch, but likely keeps the locker room more lively and upbeat.

