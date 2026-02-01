One DeMar DeRozan Trade the Kings Need to Consider

Right now, the Sacramento Kings are stuck in an NBA no-man’s land competitive enough to steal wins, but not nearly good enough to matter in the playoff picture. DeMar DeRozan is the biggest reason for that, as he continues to carry a massive offensive load and close games at a high level. His presence alone raises the team’s floor on a nightly basis, even when the rest of the roster is inconsistent.

By moving DeRozan to the Portland Trail Blazers in a deal like this one, Sacramento would finally commit to prioritizing long-term value over short-term respectability and ultimately help firmly secure a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The trade:

Kings receive: Robert Williams, Matisse Thybulle

Trail Blazers receive: DeMar DeRozan

Kings need to trade DeRozan

There is little debate about which player should be moved if the Kings are serious about positioning themselves for a premium draft pick, and it is clearly DeRozan. He is still the most impactful at winning more than anyone else on the roster, particularly on offense, where his shot creation and ability to draw fouls remain elite.

As of late, he has been the go-to option late in games, directly swinging outcomes that otherwise would have gone the other way. Removing that level of offensive reliability almost guarantees a significant drop in wins over the remainder of the season. That drop is exactly what pushes a team from fringe-lottery territory into the top three to five range, where franchise-altering talent can be found.

From a rebuilding perspective, trading DeRozan is less about what comes back and more about what is lost in the win column.

Why Portland accepts

From Portland’s perspective, DeRozan makes a great deal of sense as a stabilizing force for an improving roster. The Trail Blazers have young talent but lack a proven veteran scorer who can organize the offense and teach winning habits in real time.

DeRozan would immediately become their best half-court option and a late-game safety valve, helping their younger players grow without forcing them into roles they are not ready for. His professionalism and experience would also help push Portland further along in its development curve.

For a team looking to take the next step without rushing its rebuild, adding a player like DeRozan is a calculated and logical gamble. While he may not fit their long-term timeline perfectly, his short-term impact could be invaluable.

Why Sacramento accepts

For Sacramento, the return of Robert Williams III and Matisse Thybulle aligns far better with a reset-focused approach. Both players would likely be shut down or heavily limited for the remainder of the season as the Kings aim to maximize their lottery odds and protect their draft position.

That said, when healthy, each provides skills that Sacramento currently lacks across the roster. Williams brings elite rim protection, rebounding, and interior presence, while Thybulle offers high-level perimeter defense and disruptive instincts.

Neither player boosts the offense enough to meaningfully impact wins in the short term, which actually works in the Kings’ favor. Long term, they give Sacramento defensive building blocks that can complement a high draft pick.

Ultimately, a trade like this represents a clear and intentional pivot for the Kings. Moving a six-time All-Star is painful, but holding onto DeRozan only delays the inevitable and costs the franchise valuable draft capital in the standings. This deal would almost certainly result in a steep decline in wins, securing Sacramento a top-five pick and potentially a top-three selection in a strong draft.

That kind of asset offers far more upside than chasing meaningless late-season victories. Combined with the defensive value of Williams and Thybulle, the Kings would finally have a coherent direction. In the long run, sacrificing the present to invest in the future may be the most important win of all.

