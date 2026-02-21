3 Young Players the Kings Will Build Around, and 3 Still on the Clock

The future of the Sacramento Kings feels both promising and unsettled. After reestablishing themselves as a competitive team in the Western Conference, Sacramento now faces the more difficult task of sustaining success. That means identifying which young players are true long-term cornerstones and which still need to prove they belong in the franchise’s next chapter.

Development is rarely linear, and timelines don’t always align perfectly. Some players are already solidifying their roles in the Kings’ blueprint, while others are entering a pivotal stretch. As Sacramento looks ahead, three players stand out as foundational pieces, while three more are clearly still on the clock.

Will build around: Keegan Murray

First among the building blocks is Keegan Murray. At 25, Murray is firmly in the phase of his career where steady production and two-way impact matter more than flashes of upside. His ability to stretch the floor, defend multiple positions, and thrive without dominating the ball makes him an ideal long-term complement to star talent.

Murray’s growth as a defender and secondary scorer has already strengthened Sacramento’s lineup flexibility. If he continues refining his off-the-dribble creation and consistency attacking closeouts, he could elevate from high-level role player to legitimate core centerpiece. Wings with his size and shooting profile are foundational in today’s NBA, and the Kings have one under contract entering his prime.

Will build around: Maxime Raynaud

Maxime Raynaud represents a more developmental but equally intriguing long-term bet. His offensive versatility, particularly his comfort operating on the perimeter as a big, fits seamlessly with modern spacing principles. Raynaud’s ability to handle, shoot, and make reads adds an extra layer of creativity to Sacramento’s frontcourt options.

While he still needs to improve defensively, especially with physicality and positioning, the framework is there for him to become a valuable rotation piece with starter upside. Investing in his development could give the Kings a cost-controlled contributor who expands their offensive ceiling. In a league that prioritizes skill at every position, Raynaud’s archetype is worth cultivating.

Will build around: Dylan Cardwell

Dylan Cardwell rounds out the trio of future pieces with a different but critical skill set. His value lies in rim protection, rebounding, and physical interior defense. Every competitive team needs players willing to embrace the gritty responsibilities that don’t show up in scoring columns, and Cardwell fits that mold.

He projects as a tone-setting big man who can stabilize bench units and protect leads with defensive presence. If he sharpens his discipline and continues improving his feel within team concepts, he could become a long-term rotational anchor. Championship aspirations require balance, and Cardwell brings the kind of edge that complements offensive firepower.

On the clock: Devin Carter

On the other side of the ledger are players still fighting to solidify their standing. Devin Carter has the defensive intensity and athletic profile teams covet, but his offensive growth will ultimately define his role. If he becomes a reliable shooter and decision-maker, his two-way value skyrockets. If not, he risks being viewed as a situational contributor rather than a foundational guard.

The next stretch of games will be pivotal in determining whether he becomes part of the long-term core or remains depth. The tools are clear; the consistency must follow.

On the clock: Nique Clifford

Nique Clifford also sits in evaluation territory. His versatility and willingness to impact the game across categories are positives, yet NBA rotations demand dependable efficiency. Clifford must prove he can consistently knock down open shots and defend high-level wings without fouling. If he does, he becomes the type of connective piece every contender needs.

If he struggles to find consistency, roster competition could make his path more uncertain. The margin between long-term contributor and fringe player is thin, and this stage of his career will define which side he lands on.

On the clock: Precious Achiuwa

Finally, Precious Achiuwa remains one of the most intriguing names on the clock. His athleticism and defensive switchability give him theoretical value in a variety of lineup combinations. However, his offensive decision-making and consistency have fluctuated throughout his career.

To cement his place in Sacramento’s future, he must fully embrace a defined role centered on defense, rebounding, and efficient finishing. The raw ability is evident, but clarity in execution is essential. The Kings need to know exactly what they’re getting night to night.

Ultimately, clarity is just as important as talent for a team trying to build sustainably. If Sacramento can determine which young players are truly part of the long-term equation, it allows the front office to be more aggressive and strategic in adding depth around them. That clarity would also make it easier to build cohesively around whoever the franchise selects in the draft, ensuring the incoming talent fits a defined structure rather than a crowded, uncertain rotation.

Identifying firm building blocks like Murray, Raynaud, and Cardwell provides direction, while firm evaluations on Carter, Clifford, and Achiuwa prevent stagnation. The sooner the Kings solidify those answers, the sooner they can build a balanced roster that lasts. In a competitive Western Conference, decisiveness could be the difference between hovering in the middle and taking a meaningful leap forward.