Three Big Questions for the Kings Heading Into NBA All-Star Break

The Sacramento Kings are heading into the NBA All-Star break with a 12-44 record, as they have lost their last 14 games to tie a franchise record for the longest losing streak. It is no secret that they have been wildly disappointing this season, but what can we actually determine from their first 56 games?

Here are three big-picture questions for the Kings as they head into the All-Star break.

Do the Kings have a young core?

Dec 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) drives to the basket against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the third quarter at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Heading into the season, it was very unclear if the Kings had a solid young core to build around. With Keegan Murray as the only standout player 25 or younger on a team filled with aging veterans, there was reason to be concerned about the future of the franchise. However, things have changed going into the All-Star break.

The Kings' rookie trio of Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell has proven that they are capable of being pillars of the franchise, and they have been one of the team's only bright spots this season.

Not to mention, the recent resurgence of 2024 13th overall pick Devin Carter, the Kings have five players 25 or younger who they likely feel they can build around. And, the cherry on top will be whoever they add with their first-round pick in this year's draft, as they are expected to have a top-five selection. Putting a Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, or Cam Boozer type of prospect with this group would immediately help the direction of the franchise.

Is Doug Christie the long-term answer?

Jan 21, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings Head Coach Doug Christie reacts to a play during the fourth quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

After Doug Christie took over as interim head coach last season, he led the Kings to a 27-24 record for the rest of the season and took them to the play-in tournament. Obviously, this season has been much different after he earned the full-time position.

While the head coach is typically the scapegoat when a team is failing like the Kings are, it does not seem like Scott Perry and Sacramento's front office will jump to fire Christie after this abysmal season. Still, though, just because his job is safe does not necessarily mean he is the answer.

Christie has not shown anything this season that would suggest he will be a head coach on a playoff contender, as even though this poor roster construction is not his fault, winning just 12 games with this group is still inexcusable. Christie will likely get another season before the franchise makes a decision on his future, but as it stands, it is impossible to say he is their long-term answer at head coach.

What's next for the veterans?

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) warms up before the game against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings were expected to make major changes at the trade deadline, which included shipping away veterans like Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Malik Monk. However, the deadline came and went, and Dennis Schroder, Malik Monk, and Dario Saric were the only players to find a new home.

Sure, nobody can complain that the Kings got off Schroder's contract, but it was this same front office that overpaid him in the first place. Now, the Kings still need to figure out what's next for their other veterans.

The Kings will have to make some big decisions in the offseason, as they will likely find trades for DeRozan, who will be on an expiring contract, and Sabonis, who should garner more interest over the summer. Zach LaVine is another big question mark, as no team wants to pay him nearly $50 million a year, but his contract expires after the 2026-27 season, assuming he opts into his player option.

The Kings will surely do what they can to route all three of those veteran stars to new homes over the offseason, but for now, they are simply rotting away on a team that is diverting its attention to the young players.

