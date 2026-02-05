Dennis Schroder Throws Subtle Shot at Kings After Cavaliers Debut

The Sacramento Kings' lone NBA trade deadline move so far was a three-for-one deal that sent Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dario Saric to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for De'Andre Hunter.

On Wednesday night, Schroder, Ellis, and Hunter all made their debuts for their new teams. In Hunter's debut, the Kings struggled at home against the Memphis Grizzlies, losing 129-125. In Schroder and Ellis' debut with the Cavaliers, things were much different.

Schroder and Ellis both came off the bench for Cleveland to help propel them to a huge 124-91 road win over the LA Clippers. Cleveland's defense was the star of the show, and Schroder admitted he was not used to that level of defense after playing with the Kings.

"Holding them under 50 points in a half, we didn’t have that in [Sacramento] for a long time. A really competitive group here that wants to play defense, share the ball and play fast. I love it. I feel comfortable already," Schroder said, per Chris Fedor.

#Cavs Dennis Schroder on holding LA to 91 points Wednesday: "Holding them under 50 points in a half, we didn’t have that in Sac for a long time. A really competitive group here that wants to play defense, share the ball and play fast. I love it. I feel comfortable already" — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 5, 2026

"Didn't have that in Sac"

Schroder certainly took a subtle shot at his former team after just one game in Cleveland, and honestly, who can blame him? The Cavaliers just held the Clippers to under 50 points in both halves on Wednesday night.

What were the Kings up to at the same time? Allowing the Grizzlies to score 129 points on them to extend their grueling losing streak to ten games.

In his Cavaliers debut, Schroder dropped 11 points, six assists, and three steals, already proving to be a valuable backup point guard for his championship-hopeful team. Schroder was just as valuable in Sacramento, but it did not translate to wins like it will in Cleveland.

Dennis Schroder steal & Keon Ellis three —



Cavs new additions already making an impact. 🔥🔥



pic.twitter.com/1smsK8JOe9 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 5, 2026

Schroder should be thankful for the Kings

If anything, Schroder should be the last person to take shots at his former team. Regardless of how much better his new situation is, the Kings were the only team last offseason who were willing to give him that big of a contract. The Kings handed Schroder a three-year, $44.4 million deal, despite there being practically no other market for him.

In fact, the Kings had to attach Ellis to the trade just to entice the Cavaliers to take his contract. Not to say Schroder is not a good player, as he showed how valuable he can be wherever he is in his Cavaliers debut, but immediately throwing shade at the franchise that was willing to empty their pockets for him is an interesting move.

Of course, many could see this as Schroder just telling it how it is rather than throwing shade, because he is completely right. The Kings' defense has been atrocious, and their offense has been even worse. It has to be a shock to go from the worst team in the NBA to a legitimate contender, especially when they are able to blow out the Clippers in his debut.

Schroder and Ellis are already set to return to Sacramento on Saturday when the Kings host the Cavaliers.

Recommended Articles