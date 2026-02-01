Five Numbers to Know About De'Andre Hunter After Trade to Kings

Scott Perry and the Sacramento Kings made their first major move of the trade deadline last night, bringing in De'Andre Hunter from the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team trade that sent Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder to the Cavs, and Dario Saric and two second-round picks to the Chicago Bulls.

Losing a fan favorite in Ellis is tough, but the writing was on the wall for the three-and-D guard, and the Kings had to get something for him, especially given that nearly half the league was interested in trading for him. While Hunter isn't a first-round pick, he's a decent pickup for the Kings, even if he doesn't fit into the timeline of what they are doing.

So let's take a look at five numbers for the newest member of the Sacramento Kings.

7'2"

Oct 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard De'Andre Hunter (12) celebrates after hitting a three point basket against the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Right out the gate, the first thing that stands out about Hunter is his size and length. He's 6-foot-7 with a 7-foot-2 wingspan, which makes him a true wing that can pair perfectly next to Keegan Murray. Finding wings is harder than ever in the NBA, with every team coveting them in both the open market and via trades.

Hunter's size should also make him easier to move down the line if the Kings decide he's not part of the future, but regardless of the future plans, it's great to see Perry and the front office prioritize bringing in a wing in their first major move.

$24.9 Million

Before we get into stats, the other key number to look at is Hunter's contract, especially with how important every dollar is in the new apron era of the NBA. Hunter is under contract for $23.3 million this season and $24.9 million next year.

That's more combined money than the Kings had on the books with Ellis, Schroder, and Saric, but it's less in the long run with the expiring deal next season. And that makes his contract value go up and should give Perry flexibility going forward.

36.5%

Hunter may not be the best defender on the team, but he can certainly put the ball in the bucket. His three-point shooting has taken a dip this season, sitting at a career-low 30.8%, but he's a career 36.5% shooter from beyond the arc, and takes a good volume of shots from deep. That's something the Kings desperately need, as they are currently last in the league with 10.5 made threes per game.

Over the previous two seasons, he shot 40.5% and 38.5% from three. It should also be noted that Hunter is shooting 39.4% on his wide-open threes this season. He may not get as many great looks early on in his Kings tenure, but that number looks a lot better than 30.8%.

-7.4

Much like his three-point shooting, it's abeen a rough overall year for Hunter with the Cavs. He has an on/off net rating of -7.4, which means Cleveland has been drastically better with him off the court. It could be a fit issue, as that number sat at +3.4 last season. But something wasn't clicking this year between him and the Cavaliers.

Hopefully the number will go back to the positive with the Kings, but it is more than worth noting that it's been a tough year for the 7-year veteran so far this season. But at the same time, he wouldn't have been available if he were having a career-year. The hope for the Kings is that he has a bounce back performance and fits into what Perry and Doug Christie are building going forward.

269

Hunter spent time starting and coming off the bench this season for the Cavaliers, but he's started 269 of his 370 career games so far. That's a role he should slot right back into with the Kings. Maybe not this year while they still have DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, but hopefully at the end of the year we're seeing him start next to Nique Clifford and Murray.

