Are We Sure Dennis Schröder Was a Negative Trade Asset?

Scott Perry and the Sacramento Kings made their first big move of the trade deadline, swapping Dennis Schröder, Keon Ellis, and Dario Saric and a second-round pick for De'Andre Hunter.

Many are criticizing the move around the league and especially in Sacramento, as Ellis was a fan-favorite that could have easily been signed to the Kings long-term. But instead, he's off to Cleveland in what appears to be a sweetener to the pot to help get off of Schröder's contract.

But looking at the trade a little bit more, are we sure that Schröder was a negative trade asset that the Kings had to attach Ellis to make the deal happen? Let's be clear, Ellis is a huge get for the Cavaliers. He was reportedly coveted by nearly half the league and the Kings were reportedly looking to get a first-round pick back for the three-and-D guard.

Schröder may not have lived up to the hype in his first season in Sacramento, but he was having a fine season. He averaged 12.8 points, 5.3 assists, and 3.1 rebounds, and shot 40.8% from the field and 34.3% from three. Those are decent numbers, but just not what the Kings needed from the veteran point guard. A lot of that is a larger roster issue as a whole, but the disappointment from Schröder's Sacramento tenure came from the hype and praise around him when he was signed.

Kings fans are right to be frustrated about the trade. But when you take out the emotions of losing a fan-favorite in Ellis and the frustrations around Schröder, I believe the 13-year veteran was a bigger piece of the trade than many in Sacramento are giving him credit.

Cleveland Competing

The Cavaliers are in a full-on run for the NBA championship. As a second-apron team, their window to compete is right now. Ellis should obviously help with that in a prime three-and-D role, but Schröder could also jump right into the Cavs rotation for spurts off the bench.

Darius Garland continues to miss time, having only played 26 of 51 games, and Lonzo Ball has been underwhelming so far in his first season in Cleveland. The Cavaliers aren't short on guards, but it's not unreasonable to think Schröder could reprise his role he thrived in with the Detroit Pistons last season.

2nd Round Pick, or Picks?

When the deal was first reported, it looked like the Kings were sending out two second-round picks

But in the official release from the team, the Kings only sent out one second-round pick.

And that pick was the worst one in their arsenal, as it was reportedly the 2029 least favorable 2nd-round pick (DET/MIL/NY), according to Senior NBA Insider Michael Scotto.

Yes, that's a future draft pick, but it's projected to be one of the worst in the league for 2029, with the trio of Pistons, Bucks, and Knicks likely having at least one of the best records in the league at the time (my guess is Detroit).

Scott Perry and GMs around the league are showing how much can be done with undrafted free agents, and there isn't much difference between a pick in the late 50s and rookie free agency. It's always great to have more draft picks in your pocket, but this isn't a terrible one to lose.

None of this is to say this is a perfect trade for the Kings, or even a good one. Hunter still doesn't make sense for the timeline or what the Kings are trying to do now, but that doesn't mean he isn't a productive player. Whether it be using him in a future trade this season or next, or taking advantage of his expiring contract next season, he's not someone who's going to break a rebuild. That's a pretty low bar to set for the Kings, but until they make positive moves, it's where it has to be for now.

