Doug Christie Does Not Hold Back After Kings' Blowout Loss to Hawks

For the Sacramento Kings, this is as bad as it has been for quite some time. The players and the coaching staff have a lot to answer for, not only in Wednesday’s train wreck loss at home to the Atlanta Hawks but also in the 3-9 start to this season.

Head coach Doug Christie had plenty to say about the team’s performance after the game. The first words out of his mouth at the podium were, “shameful compete level”. He followed that up by saying, “We’re going to find people that want to compete, period.”

Viewed in context, perhaps Sacramento’s 3-9 record isn’t the most surprising thing you’ll see in the NBA this year. Keegan Murray has yet to play due to a thumb injury, Domantas Sabonis has missed time with both a hamstring injury and a rib injury, and other key players have missed time as well, including Zach LaVine and Malik Monk both missing the game against the Hawks.

The Kings have also played a very difficult schedule thus far. Two games against the reigning champion Oklahoma City Thunder, two games against three-time MVP Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets, and games against title contenders like the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, and Minnesota Timberwolves would make for a tough start for almost any team.

Sacramento's margin of defeat during this four-game losing streak has been... something.



-33

-14

-27

-31



The Kings are now 3-9 on the year, tied for 14th in the West. — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) November 13, 2025

On one hand, these are objective facts and can therefore be used to explain Sacramento’s poor results this season. On the other hand, these could be viewed as excuses to justify and cover up for the Kings’ awful performances of late. If we’re keeping it a buck, every team in the league faces a tough stretch in their schedule and injuries to key players. These are challenges that all teams encounter.

Great teams overcome these obstacles and thrive. Good teams face them head-on, rise to the occasion, and manage to remain in contention. Even mediocre teams put up a fight and find a way to at least be a thorn in their opponents’ side. Bad teams capitulate in the face of adversity, and that’s what I saw from the Kings on Wednesday.

"Put on the jersey, represent it properly."



Doug Christie didn't mince words after tonight's blowout loss pic.twitter.com/lxulNE18TU — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) November 13, 2025

Clearly, coach Christie sees the same thing that many fans are seeing, and that is a lack of fire, passion, intensity, grit, effort, and determination on the court. After acknowledging that the story of the game could be told by looking at some key numbers, such as fast-break points, rebound totals, turnovers, and points off turnovers, Christie brought all of those statistics back to a common cause: the Kings’ “unacceptable” level of competitiveness.

Christie calls out his players

At one point, Christie admitted that he could be held accountable for the lackluster play and bad results on the court, saying, “You are not going to represent the Sacramento Kings like that, not while I’m here.” Christie quickly followed up on that statement by holding up his hands and saying, “You know how that goes. I’m a realist. It’s part of our business.”

FINAL: Kings fall to the Hawks 133-100.



👑 Keon Ellis: 20 PTS, 1 AST, 2 STL

👑 Domantas Sabonis: 12 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST

👑 Russell Westbrook: 10 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 13, 2025

Just in case anyone had any doubt left about what Christie thought the problem was, he quickly and succinctly removed that doubt. “Put on a jersey, represent it properly. These people need to come in the turnstiles, and they need to be proud when they leave here about the product that they see. I’m f***ing embarrassed. Excuse me. Unacceptable, period. It just is. This is a simple one…I don’t need to look at no tape. Probably won’t look at it. I’ve seen it once live.”

Christie also offered up a bit of humor in his press conference, although I sincerely doubt he was kidding when he said, “I wish I could have put on a jersey. At 55, I would have showed you better than that.” Christie continued, adding the caveat that “At least I’m going to use all six fouls. I can’t move, but I’m going to foul the sh*t out of somebody.”

I certainly believe him, and it sure would behoove the Kings to follow their coach’s lead on that front. For a roster full of veterans, there does not seem to be much leadership on the court at the moment.

Unfortunately for the Kings, it doesn’t get any easier in the short term. Sacramento begins a five-game road trip on Friday night in Minnesota.

