Sacramento Stumbles to New Low in Hawks’ Rout: Main Takeaways

The Sacramento Kings came into tonight's game against the Atlanta Hawks in an extremely precarious situation. Not only were they sitting at 3-8 on the season, but players and head coach Doug Christie appeared to be hanging on by a thread. Everyone was still saying how they weren't giving up and hoping to figure things out, but it's safe to say that didn't happen tonight as they fell to the Hawks 100-133.

The Kings suffered their third blowout loss in four games (and even the Nuggets game got out of hand quickly in the fourth quarter), with tonight being a new low point on the season. There's still a lot of season left, but this is the type of game that could break a team if the Kings aren't careful.

And not just the team, but the fans as well. Seats emptied quickly throughout the night, with just a sprinkling of fans left as the game came to a close. That's a precarious situation for Sacramento to be in just 12 games into the season.

Hawks Make it Look Easy

Nov 12, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dunks the ball against Sacramento Kings forward Precious Achiuwa (9) during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center.

In terms of the game itself, we saw more of the same from the Kings tonight. They had no chance of stopping the Hawks, who looked like they towered over the Kings. Jalen Johnson especially had nearly a perfect game, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists on 9-of-10 shooting from the field, 2-of-3 from three, and a perfect 4-of-4 from the free throw line.

He made everything look easy, getting to the rim with ease time and time again. And it wasn't just Johnson who got to the hoop. The Hawks feasted in transition tonight, winning the fastbreak points battle 33-8 and the points in the paint 56-44. That, combined with their 42.5% from three, made easy work in the blowout win.

Doug Christie Continues to Search

Sacramento did have two key players out in Zach LaVine and Malik Monk, which led to yet another starting lineup we haven't seen yet this season. And played last night, but that's still no excuse for how they looked tonight. Doug Christie's lineups made it clear he was searching for anyone and everyone to bring something to the court tonight.

When the Kings fell behind 47-73 with 9:37 left in the 3rd quarter, he opted for a full-on hockey-style lineup change that saw all five starters come out, and Devin Carter, Keon Ellis, Daeqwon Plowden, Nique Clifford, and Maxime Raynaud check in.

Sometimes in a game like this, the second, or in this case, third, unit can come in and pull a team back into the game, but even that didn't work tonight as the blowout continued to the final buzzer.

Long Road Trip Ahead and No End in Sight

And now the Kings will head back on the road for a brutal five-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies, and Denver Nuggets. That means there's no end in sight to the Kings brutal schedule to start the season, and could also means there's no end in sight to how far the Kings can fall early on in the year.

Buckle up Kings fans, it could be a very long season.

