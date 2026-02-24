Doug Christie Reveals What Win vs. Grizzlies Means for the Kings

For the first time in over a month, the Sacramento Kings won a game. After 16 consecutive losses, the Kings marched to Tennessee to take advantage of a shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies team, pulling out a 123-114 win.

Even though the losing streak helped the Kings by giving them the top position in the NBA draft lottery, this franchise desperately needed to see a win. The players, fanbase, and coaches alike were tired of piling on losses, and they finally got a win on Monday night. After the game, head coach Doug Christie spoke about what a relief it was to finally snap the losing streak.

"Obviously [a relief]. You do not want [the losing streak] with your name, and all those go for the coach," Christie said. "But there are points in this where I'm really proud of how our guys continued to evolve. ... I'm not so much for me as for [the players], because I know that they still come night in and night out and compete, and I'm really proud of them for that."

The Kings needed a win

16 straight losses certainly takes its toll on a team, so to say the Kings needed a win is an understatement. Especially when most of these players have never experienced this much losing in their basketball careers before, they needed to feel a win again.

"I mean, more than anything, we've already struggled and been through ... some ups and downs, things you go through in the NBA season, injuries and all that kind of stuff. But super proud of how these guys continue to come and compete at a really high level, holding each other accountable, and getting after it," Christie said.

In their first win since January 16, the Kings were led by Russell Westbrook with 25 points and seven assists, but he had plenty of help from his young teammates. Precious Achiuwa poured in 22 points and 12 rebounds, while rookie big man Maxime Raynaud had his own double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Even two-way wing Daeqwon Plowden came off the bench to contribute 19 points in the win.

"It's never perfect, but when I look at the stat sheet, and I see 30 assists, that means the ball's moving around, and guys are sharing the basketball," Christie continued. "Max with the most double-doubles in the NBA for a rookie, that's big-time stuff. Daeqwon Plowden knocking down some shots tonight. Russ, I asked him to set the tone for us with the energy, and I thought he really did that at a high level tonight."

FINAL: Kings defeat the Grizzlies, 123-114.



👑 Russell Westbrook: 25 PTS, 7 AST

👑 Precious Achiuwa: 22 PTS, 12 REB

👑 Daeqwon Plowden: 19 PTS, 5 REB

👑 DeMar DeRozan: 19 PTS, 4 AST



Kings Win presented by @RedHawkCasino pic.twitter.com/HvAhHJmWp2 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 24, 2026

The Kings put together a great all-around performance, but it was even better to see some of the young guys contribute to a win. While the Kings' rookies have not seen much success this season, getting a taste of being a part of a winning team is vital to their future.

The Kings will now finish a five-game road trip with matchups against the Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Lakers. While it would be surprising for them to string together more wins, the last time they snapped a losing streak, they ended up turning it into a four-game winning streak.