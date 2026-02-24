3 Takeaways as Kings Finally Snap Losing Streak with Win Over Grizzlies

The Sacramento Kings finally did it. After losing a franchise-record 16 straight games, the Kings came out and took care of business against the Memphis Grizzlies, winning 123-114 in their best showing in weeks.

The Grizzlies didn't make it easy for the Kings, as they stayed within striking distance for the entire game. But the Kings used a well-rounded team effort to come away with their first win in 17 tries. Here are three takeaways as the Kings improve (lol) to 13-46.

Precious Achiuwa Continues to Roll

It was a team effort with Russell Westbrook leading the way with 25 points, but Precious Achiuwa continued his strong play of late with a huge 22-point, 12-rebound performance, and on a great 10-of-15 from the field.

It's his third straight game in double digits, having finished each of the last two games with 14 points. The Kings are depleted in the front court, and Christie is relying heavily on Achiuwa as Dylan Cardwell recovers from his injury.

He's only on a one-year contract for this year, but Achiuwa has had a strong showing this season for the Kings. He's also just 26 years old. As he's shown the last few games, especially, he's a versatile big man that does all the hustle things that Christie is looking for, and can play either the four or the five spot as need be. There could be another team that looks to bring him in in the offseason, but it wouldn't be the worst idea to bring Achiuwa back for another season in Sacramento if the deal is right.

Plowden Impresses

Feb 23, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper (18) shoots as Sacramento Kings guard Daeqwon Plowden (29) defends during the third quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Another player who stood out tonight was Daeqwon Plowden, who finished with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and an assist on 6-of-12 from the field and 4-of-9 from three. He's had a few games where he's stood out off the bench of late, and Christie talked about his growth following the game.

He's a player who is learning quickly and coming in and contributing on a two-way deal with the opportunity in front of him. He's only 6-foot-4, but has a 6-foot-10 wingspan that allows him to play bigger than his height would suggest.

For a team that is always struggling to find wing depth, giving Plowden more of an opportunity to show what he can do for the rest of the season would be a good way to use the final 23 games of the season.

Clifford Shows Off All-Around Game

Nique Clifford may not be a future star in the league, but he has the makings of a player that can do a little bit of everything on any given night. Some nights that could be more scoring or passing, and some nights it could be on defense.

But tonight, he filled up the stat sheet everywhere, finishing with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and an incredible 6 steals. Throw in the fact that he made five of his eight shots, and it was another great showing for the rookie.

Clifford is looking more and more comfortable as the season goes on. Early on in the year, it was evident he was trying to find his role. Now as the veterans continue to miss games due to injury and his role has increased, he's in a role he's more familiar with in a more prominent position.

There were a lot of positive takeaways, and it was honestly hard to pick just three. After 15 straight losses, that's a refreshing thing to write as the season continues on. Sacramento doesn't have to go on a long winning streak or put themselves in a worse position for the lottery, but a win every now and then can do wonders for the team, and we saw that first-hand tonight.