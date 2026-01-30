Eastern Conference Contender Joins Crowded Pursuit for Kings' Keon Ellis

We're officially less than a week away from the NBA trade deadline, and rumors are heating up faster around the league, but especially in Sacramento. The Kings have nearly everyone on their roster available, but the name that stands out at the top of everyone's trade wish list is Keon Ellis.

At $2.3 million dollars this season, he's a unique trade target who can fit on nearly every team in the league and produce on the court in a substantial three-and-D role. It's no wonder that he's being target by upwards of ten different teams around the league.

And apparently, that list is still growing, as Jake Fischer reported on The Stein Line that the Cleveland Cavaliers are joining the large group of teams attempting to trade for the scrappy defender.

The Kings are still sifting through various scenarios for Keon Ellis, sources say, several of which would include trading out veteran forward DeMar DeRozan and/or combo guard Malik Monk along with him. https://t.co/VD0USTNhtv — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) January 30, 2026

The Cavaliers are primed for a run at the title, and bringing in Ellis is the perfect low-cost, high-impact move that could help them get there. The fourth-year guard is averaging 5.5 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 17.6 minutes a game, which doesn't jump off the page, but he's still getting in passing lanes and being a disruptor on defense.

His three-point shooting has dropped to 36.2% this year, but he hasn't had the number of open looks he had in the past with the Kings. On a team like the Cavaliers, his open looks should increase substantially.

Part of a Bigger Move?

What makes moving Ellis so hard for the Kings is that while his contract is easy for other teams to take on, it doesn't leave Sacramento with much wiggle room on who they can bring back. They have the option to trade Ellis for just a draft pick, but if they want players, it would have to be someone around the $2-3 million range.

That is, unless Ellis is the key piece in a bigger trade, which Fischer stated in his report is a strong possibility. DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk are two candidates to be packaged with Ellis to bring in a higher-profile player and move off of the bigger contracts for the Kings.

When looking at a potential deal with the Cavaliers, it becomes harder because they are a second apron team. They can't aggregate salaries, so the Kings would only be able to get back a single player from Cleveland.

But there are a few possibilities that would work. Ellis, DeRozan, and Dario Saric for Darius Garland works financially, as well as Ellis and Monk for De'Andre Hunter. I recently wrote about a trade for Garland , but Hunter is an intriguing option as well for different reasons.

If the Kings trade for Garland, it would likely be the start of their future roster construction. But Hunter could be brought in and not only give the Kings a desperately needed wing, but he could also likely be moved again in the future if need be. He's averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 42.2% from the field and 30.9% from three.

That's a dip in three-point shooting for him, as he shot 42.6%, 39.3%, and 40.5% from deep the last three years. At 6-foot-7 with a massive 7-foot-2 wingspan, he's the type of player the Kings need more of. Whether it be as a stop gap option or key rotational player going forward, he's not the worst trade target on the market.

But it's hard to say who the Cavaliers would give up. They have a strong rotation set as they gear up for the playoff run, and likely won't want to give up anyone of substance. The good news for the Kings and Scott Perry is that they can be picky. With so many teams interested in Ellis, they hold the bargaining power as we inch closer to the deadline.

