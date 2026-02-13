Will the Kings Be Impacted by the NBA's Crackdown on Tanking?

On Thursday, the NBA announced that it was fining the Utah Jazz $500,000 and the Indiana Pacers $100,000 for "the management of their rosters for recent games." Of course, in other words, they were fined for tanking.

"Overt behavior like this that prioritizes draft position over winning undermines the foundation of NBA competition and we will respond accordingly to any further actions that compromise the integrity of our games," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a recent statement.

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/0JFQpOnOmF — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 13, 2026

So, the Jazz and Pacers were penalized for a tank-like strategy, but many fans are wondering why the Sacramento Kings were not impacted.

Why the Kings were not fined

The Jazz and Pacers were collectively fined $600,000, and the Kings remained untouched. Why? The Kings have been sitting their veterans for multiple games, so they should have also been fined, right? While this is what most people are saying, seemingly trying to throw the Kings under the bus, Sacramento is in a much safer situation.

The Kings are not resting their veterans, per se, as they are actually dealing with injuries. The NBA's investigation concluded that the Jazz removed Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen before the fourth quarter of two separate games, despite the two stars "otherwise able to continue to play." The Pacers, on the other hand, rested All-Star forward Pascal Siakam when he "could have played under the medical standard."

Now, if the NBA really wanted to dive into the Kings' situation, could they have found that Domantas Sabonis (knee injury management), Russell Westbrook (ankle soreness), or Malik Monk (illness) were potentially fit to play in their last game? Sure, but if they are legitimately dealing with those injuries, then the league has no reason to punish the Kings.

The Sacramento Kings have ruled De’Andre Hunter (eye), Zach LaVine (finger), Malik Monk (illness), Keegan Murray (ankle), Domantas Sabonis (knee) and Russell Westbrook (ankle) out for Wednesday’s game against the Utah Jazz. — Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) February 11, 2026

As the Kings sit with the NBA's worst record at 12-44 heading into the All-Star break, many people would assume the franchise has been tanking. Really, though, that is not the case. Or, at least, it is more of an "ethical tank."

The Kings have not needed to rest their veteran stars to lose games. For example, they are just 3-16 when three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis suits up this season. Why would the Kings risk a punishment from the NBA, which would likely be a hefty fine, when they do not need to rest their starters to lose?

In fact, there is reason to believe the Kings are worse when their veterans play, simply because the cohesion is nonexistent.

Why the Kings would want to rest their veterans

Feb 6, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie talks with center Dylan Cardwell (32) and center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Of course, even though the Kings will likely be losing games regardless, there are reasons to want to sit their veterans. Going into the season, there were plenty of questions about what the Kings' young core looks like. With Keegan Murray as the centerpiece, there were not many promising pieces around him for the franchise to build around, if any.

However, that has changed this season. By sitting their veterans, the Kings allow young players like Nique Clifford, Maxime Raynaud, Dylan Cardwell, and Devin Carter to get extra opportunities.

"Just getting reps, getting that experience, is everything," Clifford recently said about getting more opportunities in crunch time while the Kings' veterans are out. "You only get comfortable by doing it and being in it, so that's definitely helped me."

While the Kings might not need to rest their veterans in a tanking sense, it helps when it comes to developing their young talent. Still, though, the Kings might be better off not risking any potential punishment from the NBA. After the All-Star break, we will get a better look at how the Kings are approaching their aging veterans.

Recommended Articles