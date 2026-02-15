Has Zach LaVine Played His Last Game With the Kings?

The 2025–26 season has taken a disappointing turn for Zach LaVine and the Sacramento Kings, as the veteran guard’s campaign has officially come to an early end. LaVine will undergo season-ending surgery on his right hand after suffering a tendon injury that requires a procedure to repair the damage.

The injury not only sidelines one of the team’s primary scoring options, but it also forces Sacramento to reassess its roster heading into the offseason. For a team already navigating inconsistency and long-term uncertainty, losing LaVine at this stage only deepens the questions surrounding its direction.

BREAKING: Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine will undergo season-ending surgery on his right hand after the All-Star break, league sources tell me. He averaged 19.2 points, shot 48 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc. pic.twitter.com/uph3thRMSD — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 14, 2026

With his season now over, many are beginning to wonder whether he has already played his last game in a Kings uniform.

LaVine's future in Sacramento

Complicating matters further is LaVine’s player option this offseason, which carries a significant salary figure. If he chooses to pick up that option, he would remain under contract for another year at a high price point. Given the injury and recovery timeline, opting in appears to be the most financially secure move for him.

However, that decision would place the Kings in a difficult position as they attempt to reshape their roster. A contract of that size, especially attached to a player coming off surgery, would make it challenging for Sacramento to move him in a trade.

Even if the Kings explore trade scenarios, finding a willing partner could prove difficult. Teams may hesitate to offer a substantial salary while also absorbing the risk associated with a recent surgery. LaVine’s scoring ability and athleticism remain valuable, but front offices tend to be cautious when health concerns enter the equation.

If he picks up his option, Sacramento could find itself stuck in limbo, holding a high-priced veteran while attempting to pivot toward flexibility. That reality strengthens the possibility that this offseason could quietly mark the end of his meaningful role with the franchise, even if he technically remains on the roster.

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) looks on during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

From a broader perspective, the Kings must evaluate whether keeping LaVine aligns with their competitive timeline. If the organization leans toward a reset or retooling phase, maintaining cap flexibility becomes essential. Carrying a large contract could limit their ability to pursue younger pieces or future draft capital.

On the other hand, if healthy, LaVine still offers elite scoring and a veteran presence that few teams can easily replace. Ultimately, his recovery progress and his decision regarding the player option will shape what happens next.

As the offseason approaches, uncertainty defines this situation more than anything else. LaVine’s injury has abruptly paused what was supposed to be a defining stretch of his time in Sacramento. His upcoming contract decision adds another layer of complexity to an already delicate scenario.

Whether he returns next season or the Kings find a way to move on, this moment feels like a turning point. For now, fans are left asking a simple but significant question: has Zach LaVine already played his final game with the Kings?

