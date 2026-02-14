What Zach LaVine's Season-Ending Surgery Means for the Kings

The Sacramento Kings have had poor injury luck all season, as they have yet to see their lineup at full strength this season heading into the All-Star break. Now, they know they will also go the rest of the season without seeing everyone healthy.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reports that two-time All-Star and Kings' leading scorer, Zach LaVine, will undergo season-ending surgery on his right hand.

"BREAKING: Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine will undergo season-ending surgery on his right hand after the All-Star break, league sources tell me. He averaged 19.2 points, shot 48 percent from the field and 39 percent from beyond the arc," Haynes reported on Friday.

Zach LaVine is ruled out for the season

With this decision to undergo surgery, there is a sizable possibility that we have seen LaVine play his last game in a Kings uniform. LaVine has a player option worth about $49 million next season, and while he is expected to opt into it, the two parties will likely do what they can to find a trade suitor over the summer.

The Kings took a huge risk at last year's trade deadline by acquiring LaVine when they sent De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs, and just over one season later, his time in Sacramento could be done.

This season, LaVine averaged 19.2 points (team high), 2.8 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 47.9% from the field and 39.0% from three-point range. After starting the season with five 30+ point performances in his first six games, fans were ecstatic about a big year from him. However, hope quickly died as LaVine's production declined.

Jan 21, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) pushes the ball up the court during the first quarter of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Of course, it is unfortunate to see a player undergo season-ending surgery, but on the bright side, this opens the door for more opportunities for their young players.

What this means for the Kings

Kings players represent four of the six worst net ratings in the NBA, and they are all 29 or older. There is not a single other player in the bottom ten of this metric who is over the age of 22. LaVine, unsurprisingly, is one of the Kings players on this list, as well as Domantas Sabonis, DeMar DeRozan, and Russell Westbrook.

If the Kings had the choice, they would likely shut all of their veterans down for the season, and as unfortunate as it is for LaVine to have to deal with surgery recovery, this was a decision made with the team's best interest in mind. Of course, there were signs that LaVine was ready to be done for the season anyway, but this gives the Kings one less veteran to worry about for the rest of the season.

Not trying to knock LaVine too hard, because he is a very talented offensive player, but he is just not in the right environment. The same goes for the Kings' other veterans like DeRozan, because this is a franchise that is ready to shift its attention toward the future.

Get ready to see more from guys like Nique Clifford and Devin Carter for the rest of the season, but of course, that is exactly what the team wants anyway.

