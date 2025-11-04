How Precious Achiuwa Can Immediately Help Kings Find Success
The Sacramento Kings have made a move to bolster their front-court depth by signing veteran Precious Achiuwa after waiving Isaac Jones in a much-needed move to balance out the roster.
Yes, Jones played the same position as Achiuwa, but it was clear he was on the outside looking in, while Achiuwa will likely jump right into a rotation spot, or at least a chance to earn one, once he makes his Kings' debut.
Achiuwa isn't going to post highlight numbers or light up the box score, but he brings a lot of what this team needs. Here are three ways he can immediately step in to help Sacramento get back in the win column.
Versatility in the Front Line
Doug Christie is clearly still searching for his favorite option in the front court. He's used five different starting lineups through the first seven games, and the one that's stuck is Russell Westbrook playing the power forward position. It's great that it's worked in spurts, but is not a viable long-term solution, even when Keegan Murray does come back as a backup option.
What's great about Achiuwa is that he can play either the four or the five, both of which are positions of need for the Kings. Drew Eubanks has filled in well as the backup center at times, but has been up and down. And none of Jones, Dylan Cardwell, or Maxime Raynaud stood out as ready.
Achiuwa is a little undersized for the center spot, standing at 6-foot-8, but has a 7-foot-2 wingspan and great athleticism that he uses to his advantage to be able to play the two positions.
Defense and Rebounding
Along those lines, Achiuwa should help the Kings climb from the basement of rebounding, as they are currently last in the league with just 38.9 boards per game. They've looked outsized and outmatched almost every night.
Playing four guards has its benefits on offense, but has made it hard to finish possessions with the rebound or get second chance points, especially with Domantas Sabonis being pulled out from below the basket to run the offense.
Achiuwa grabbed 5.6 rebounds, 1.8 of which were offensive, in 20.5 minutes per game last season. The Kings have Sabonis leading the way with 14.2 boards per game, but then there's a drastic drop-off to Westbrook's 5.9.
And Achiuwa just has more size on the defensive side of the ball to guard players like Aaron Gordon, Jonathan Kuminga, etc. The Kings have been doing their best to slow down bigger wings, but it's still stood out as a drastic hole for the team with the absence of Murray.
Vertical Threat
Another thing that the Kings have been missing, for much longer than just this season, is a true vertical threat. Sabonis definitely isn't one, and Eubanks has shown flashes, but there hasn't been a consistent vertical rim runner on this team since Chimezie Metu.
Achiuwa had 52 dunks in 57 games last season. He should pair perfectly with Westbrook and Malik Monk, both of whom love to throw lobs to cutting bigs.
With Achiuwa not being a great shooter, as he shot 27.8% from three last season, the Kings will have to take advantage of what he does well. He doesn't need the ball in his hands to be effective on offense, which is a great type of player to add to this group.
If he can work off of others, catch some lobs, grab rebounds, and defend, he could immediately help the Kings get back in the win column.