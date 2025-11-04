Kings Cut Ties With Young Big Man to Sign Precious Achiuwa
The Sacramento Kings have had a few similar problems for years, as they constantly search for frontcourt depth and length on the perimeter. On Tuesday morning, the franchise is at least attempting to solve one of those issues.
ESPN's Shams Charania reports that the Kings are finalizing a deal to bring in free agent center Precious Achiuwa.
"Free agent Precious Achiuwa has agreed on a deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell ESPN. Achiuwa enters his sixth NBA season and gives the Kings immediate rebounding and defensive versatility," Charania reported on X.
On Monday, there was some chatter about the Kings reportedly being interested in Achiuwa, and just one day later, the two sides have come to an agreement.
Kings waive Isaac Jones to make room for Achiuwa
However, the Kings were already at 15 maximum standard contracts, so to sign Achiuwa, the Kings would have either had to trade or waive a player, and they went with the latter.
Charania also reports that the Kings are waiving second-year big man Isaac Jones to make space for Achiuwa.
Of course, in an ideal world, the Kings would have stuck with the 25-year-old big man in hopes of seeing some improvement, but after playing just 17 total minutes through their first seven games of the season, the Kings must have seen enough from Jones.
Instead, the Kings are bringing in Achiuwa, who is just one year older than Jones but has three more NBA seasons under his belt.
Last season with the New York Knicks, Achiuwa averaged 6.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 20.5 minutes per game, but his best pair of seasons came up North. In about two-and-a-half seasons with the Toronto Raptors, Achiuwa averaged 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game, while shooting 45.8% from the field and 31.5% from three-point range.
Since getting waived by the Miami Heat this offseason, Achiuwa was seen as one of the league's top available free agents, and he ultimately fell into Sacramento's lap. Sure, he is not the best big man out there, but Drew Eubanks, Maxime Raynaud, and Isaac Jones have not been cutting it as backups for Domantas Sabonis, and the Kings were forced to look for external answers.
It will certainly be interesting to see how Achiuwa fits in Sacramento, and while it is unfortunate that his signing came at the expense of Jones, it could work out for the better.