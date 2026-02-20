How This Season Compares to the Worst in Kings History

With their blowout loss to the Orlando Magic on Thursday, the Sacramento Kings have officially set a new franchise record for longest losing streak at 15 games. The Kings have hit rock bottom with 15 straight losses, but how does this season compare to the worst in franchise history?

Of course, by breaking the franchise record for longest losing streak, it would be easy to assume this is the worst season in Kings history. Unfortunately, that idea is not far from the truth.

Kings are very close to their worst season ever

Apr 16, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) talks with guard Zach LaVine (8) during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings' worst campaign in franchise history came in the 2008-09 season, where they posted a 17-65 (.207) record. This 2025-26 Kings team is just 12-45 through 57 games, putting them on pace to win 17.26 games by the end of the season.

The Kings' next game is on the road against the San Antonio Spurs, and a loss (as expected) would not only extend their losing streak to 16 games, but it would also officially put them on pace to match their win total from their historically bad 2008-09 season.

From a win-loss perspective, the Kings are practically having their worst season ever, but taking other things into account, it is hard to say this season is not an all-time low for the franchise.

Of course, the historic 15-game losing streak puts it over the edge, but this is one of the oldest and most expensive rosters in the NBA. With a team full of veterans, regardless of how poorly the roster was constructed, this is an inexcusable season. The Kings are not willingly tanking—they have performed so poorly that it has forced them into a rebuild.

In their defense, the Kings have struggled with injuries, as they will go the entire season without seeing their lineup at full strength. Still, though, even if everyone on the roster were healthy, this would not be anywhere near a playoff-caliber team.

Kings have the chance to string together some wins

Feb 9, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie reacts during the first half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Through their first 57 games, the Kings have tied for the NBA's toughest schedule. That means, though, that they also have the second-easiest remaining schedule to close out their season.

In their final 25 games of the season, the Kings face just nine projected playoff teams. That means they will be facing 16 projected lottery teams to finish the season. Of course, the Kings are the worst team in the league and cannot assume any game is an easy win, but they will undoubtedly have some chances to string together some wins in the next two months.

At this point, losses are better for the Kings than wins for draft lottery purposes, but it is still deflating for the players when they are constantly losing games. Picking up a few wins just to lift the confidence of their young players would be ideal, but keeping the top position in the draft lottery is undoubtedly the priority.

Regardless of whether they want to lose or not, this season is tracking to become the worst in franchise history, if it has not already earned that title. It will likely be just the second time in the Sacramento era that they have won fewer than 20 games, marking a new low that fans can simply hope they never have to endure again.