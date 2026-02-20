Keegan Murray Admits the Kings Need Change After 15th Straight Loss

The Sacramento Kings made history on Thursday night, and certainly not the good kind. The Kings set a new franchise record with their 15th consecutive loss after getting blown out by the Orlando Magic at home.

A 37-point loss at home is not the way the Kings wanted to return from the All-Star break, and with Domantas Sabonis and Zach LaVine both out for the season, this will not be their last blowout loss.

After the game, Keegan Murray was ready to admit that something needs to change after the Kings extended their losing streak to 15 games.

"It's tough. I don't really have words to explain it, to be honest. I don't know if anyone really has words to explain it," Murray said after the loss. "... Obviously, we've got to change something because this obviously can't happen. Not many teams in NBA history have gone 15 straight losses in a row."

Something needs to change

Of course, the Kings have had a tough draw with injuries, as getting Murray back after a 20-game absence was supposed to help them out as well. In his first game back after a long absence, Murray dropped 15 points and eight rebounds on 6-13 shooting from the field. While it is great to have him back on the floor, his presence is not enough to completely flip the script for this struggling team.

The Kings are now 12-45 on the season, and with 25 games left to play, the only thing for this fanbase to look forward to is the draft lottery.

Not to mention, the Kings are about to embark on a five-game road trip, with three of the five matchups against projected Western Conference playoff teams. There is a significant chance that the Kings' losing streak reaches 20 games before they even play another game on their home floor.

Unfortunately for the Kings, even though Murray is already expressing how something needs to change, they will not be able to truly shake things up until the offseason. The Kings will have to play the final 25 games of the season with this puzzling lineup before being able to really make a change.

A third straight blowout loss

Jan 2, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) shoots against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Kings have now lost three straight games by 26 or more points, and Murray expressed how they need the feeling of just being able to win a game.

"At the end of the day, especially in this situation, you want to be able to be in every ballgame and have a chance to win within those last couple of minutes. We haven't given ourselves that opportunity in a while to actually be able to try to win a ballgame," Murray said.

Sure, these losses will ultimately help the Kings secure a top-five pick in the loaded 2026 NBA Draft, but when a team loses 15 straight games, and only a few are particularly close, it is very deflating for the players and coaches already on the team. While these losses could pay off in the long run, you have to feel for a guy like Murray, who is not used to losing this much.