How Trading Keon Ellis Impacts the Kings' Rumored Deadline Moves

After trading Keon Ellis to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sacramento Kings will need to prepare for a life without the fan-favorite. As you could imagine, fans are not happy about losing Ellis and are reasonably frustrated at the return. There were reports that multiple second-round picks were available for Keon, which makes taking back De’Andre Hunter and giving up a second-round pick feel like a loss.

The trade may be looked at through a different lens if the Kings can pull off another move, but will trading Ellis prevent that?

Is a Domantas Sabonis trade off the table?

The Toronto Raptors have been rumored to have interest in Domantas Sabonis for a while now, along with other centers, in an effort fill the void left by the injured Jakob Poeltl.

HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Kings have no interest in taking back Poeltl or Immanuel Quickley in any trade, which leaves RJ Barrett. Barrett was selected by Sacramento’s current GM, Scott Perry, while with the New York Knicks, and could very well be on his radar again.

The acquisition of Hunter does cloud that possibility, but there’s a chance that Perry sees an opportunity to play all three of Hunter, Keegan Murray, and Barrett together.

Can't shake the feeling that these Domantas Sabonis to Toronto rumors are more buzz than possibility.



Every report is "keep an eye on Sabonis", "Raptors could be interested", "he's on a list of center candidates for Toronto".



Feels like lots of ground to cover in actual… — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) February 3, 2026

With Quickley and Poeltl off the table, is there enough juice to a deal for Toronto? Sabonis is an immediate upgrade at center for the Raptors, but his contract cannot be ignored. The former All-Star is set to earn more than $94 million over the next two years and has his share of limitations on the court.

There were rumblings that Ellis could sweeten the deal for the Raptors, which would pay over $146 million to just five players if they acquired Sabonis without including Quickley or Poeltl. Luckily for Sacramento, NBA Insider Jake Fischer’s read is that moving Ellis won’t stand in the way of a potential deal.

“My sense is that A) Ellis being off the table shouldn't have any real impact on Sabonis talks and B) Toronto will continue to explore its options for an infusion of size,” Fischer wrote.

While this is positive for the Kings, the bigger hurdle may be convincing Toronto that it makes sense include a first-round pick for Sabonis, without sending back either of their worst contracts. As I mentioned, Sabonis would be an immediate help for the Raptors, but there’s a chance that they are only interested without giving up real assets.

I can see a world where Toronto keeps a first-round pick off the table without the Kings taking on either Quickley or Barrett. In this case, the Kings may be better off waiting until Sabonis has one less year on his deal; it all depends on how desperate they are to move on from their star big man.

Do we have to talk about Jonathan Kuminga again?

The Kings and Jonathan Kuminga have been linked since the summer, and since then, fans have gotten more than their fill of rumors. The Kings reportedly were open to including a protected first-round pick over the summer, but that has since changed.

There were rumblings that including Ellis would get the wheels turning, and now that is obviously off the table. The Athletic’s Sam Amick also mentioned that it is unlikely that the Kings would flip the recently acquired Hunter for Kuminga.

Jonathan Kuminga's summary report card from his @The_BBall_Index Player Profile.



He has some skill but hasn't been impactful this season. pic.twitter.com/EPVWNhbX84 — Cranjis McBasketball (@Tim_NBA) January 28, 2026

Kuminga has the potential to become a star, but as of now, there are challenges to fitting him into this Sacramento Kings roster. Without finding a new home for DeMar DeRozan, it would be a challenge to find minutes for Kuminga, Hunter, Murray, and DeRozan next season. It’s clear that Kuminga wants a chance to be a full-time starter, and I don’t see a clear path to that in Sacramento anymore.

Fischer reiterated that the Warriors still have no interest in Malik Monk and that, along with Ellis no longer being an option, might be the nail in the coffin for the Kings’ chances at Kuminga.

“As we've been reporting since the summer, Golden State was never too keen on taking back Malik Monk's salary in any potential trade scenario that could have brought Kuminga to nearby Sactown. The inclusion of Ellis, sources say, would have at least been a step in the right direction for Golden State,” Fischer wrote.

More on the horizon

The Sacramento Kings would not be done making trades if it were up to them. According to Fischer, the Kings will field any interest from teams calling on Zach LaVine, DeRozan, and Monk. While the market for those three veterans is slim without Ellis to add in, Fischer reports that the Kings do see “pathways” to moving Sabonis before the deadline.

Deciding to trade Ellis has certainly made things harder on the Kings, and fans may riot if it means that only Dennis Schroder was moved by the deadline. The deadline is just a few days away, and there’s a lot to be sorted out in Sacramento before the final buzzer sounds.

