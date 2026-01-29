Kings Rumor Roundup on Potential Domantas Sabonis, Keon Ellis Trades

With the February 5 NBA trade deadline just a week away, rumors continue to heat up, especially with a team like the Sacramento Kings. The Kings are expected to make some major changes in the next week, but how are things looking?

Based on recent rumors, here is what we are hearing about the Kings' trade deadline plans, specifically with Domantas Sabonis and Keon Ellis.

Raptors like Sabonis, but Kings are hesitant

The Toronto Raptors have emerged as a top suitor for the Kings' three-time NBA All-Star, but there is a major problem with this potential deal: the Kings do not want the Raptors' long-term contracts in return. To make it work financially, the Kings would likely need to acquire Jakob Poeltl or Immanuel Quickley in return for Sabonis, but Sacramento is not interested in either.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reports that the Raptors have included RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji in trade talks, while the Kings remain closed off on Poeltl and Quickley.

"Regarding Toronto’s interest in Sabonis, Raptors swingmen RJ Barrett and Ochai Agbaji have been discussed in those trade talks, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto wrote. "... Sacramento has been resistant to Jakob Poeltl due to ongoing back issues and Immanuel Quickley due to his long-term contract in trade talks for Sabonis, HoopsHype has learned."

Jan 5, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) reacts after committing a foul against the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls, and Phoenix Suns have also shown interest in Sabonis, but the Raptors remain the most likely destination.

As the Kings shop Sabonis, a big question has been what they would get in return. Since Sabonis is an unorthodox center, his value could be skewed depending on who you ask, but the team is reportedly looking to acquire a first-round pick in return.

"In trade talks involving Sabonis, the Kings told at least one interested team that they’d like a first-round pick in return, HoopsHype has learned," Scott wrote.

Keon Ellis is the NBA's most coveted player

While this is unexpected based on how he has logged multiple DNP-CDs this season, Ellis is one of the league's most coveted assets. Marc Stein of The Stein Line reports that "an estimated 14 teams have registered varying degrees of trade interest in Sacramento's Keon Ellis."

Jan 1, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) warms up before the game against the Boston Celtics at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Ellis is an ideal 3-and-D guard for a playoff-contending team, and it is no secret that he is being wasted on a struggling Kings team, especially when he is sitting at the end of the bench. With about half of the league interested in Ellis, the Kings are in a prime position to get maximum value out of him. In fact, they reportedly want a first-round pick in exchange.

"League sources say numerous teams are in pursuit of Ellis, with the Kings believed to seeking a first-round pick given the widespread interest," Stein reported. "One source close to the process essentially describes an Ellis trade as an inevitability."

Kings insider James Ham reports that the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, and New York Knicks are among the many teams that have shown interest in the 26-year-old guard, and it would be surprising at this point if Sacramento does not get a first-rounder in return.

Who will be traded?

It is easy to predict that both Ellis and Sabonis will be on the move at this year's deadline, although it might not be that simple.

While Ellis certainly seems to already have one foot out the door, as the Kings would be silly not to trade him at this point while his value is at an all-time high, Sabonis' situation is trickier. With Sabonis' huge contract, teams might be more hesitant to make that drastic a move midseason. However, if Sabonis is not dealt before February 5 at noon PT, we can expect him to be moved over the summer.

