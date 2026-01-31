Kings Trade Rumors: Separating Reality From Fiction

With the NBA trade deadline just five days away, the Sacramento Kings have been involved in several rumors. While nobody knows exactly what the Kings are planning besides general manager Scott Perry and his front office, we can try to get an idea of what might actually happen.

Here, we will sift through some of the top trade rumors and decide whether we should take them as reality or just fiction.

Half of the NBA is interested in Keon Ellis

Jan 1, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) reacts after making a three-point basket against the Boston Celtics during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

Keon Ellis, a 26-year-old guard, is expected to be moved ahead of this year's trade deadline, and it is clear why. Ellis is set to hit free agency this offseason, and on a cheap, expiring deal, the 3-and-D guard is one of the most coveted players in the league. In fact, Marc Stein of The Stein Line reports that 14 teams have shown interest in Ellis.

"An estimated 14 teams have registered varying degrees of trade interest in Sacramento's Keon Ellis," Stein reported.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been the latest team to show serious interest in Ellis, with the two teams reportedly discussing a trade for the talented guard, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Taking Ellis' contract, age, on-court ability, and minimal trade value, it makes complete sense why so many teams are interested in him. Ellis' playstyle would fit perfectly on a playoff team, or even a title contender, especially when opposing teams do not have to break the bank to get him.

Reality or Fiction?: Reality, but exaggerated

I fully buy that about half the league has shown interest in Ellis, but fans need to keep in mind that this does not mean 14 teams will be entering a bidding war for him. Sure, the Kings might be able to get a few of those teams to up their offer because of the general interest, but just because a team has shown interest in Ellis does not mean they are actively trying to trade for him.

Raptors are the top destination for Domantas Sabonis

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Washington Wizards at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

There have been a few teams that have been mentioned as potential trade destinations for three-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis, but the Toronto Raptors have emerged as the most likely.

"The Raptors, league sources confirmed, are among the teams that have checked in on Sabonis ahead of the trade deadline. He has three years and $136.3 million left on his contract, so it would need to be a large-scale deal with either RJ Barrett or Immanuel Quickley likely heading back," ESPN's Anthony Slater reported.

The Raptors have a reason to want Sabonis, as they feel like this core duo of Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram is ready to compete, especially while the Eastern Conference is wide open. However, they likely feel that they are one piece away. Giving up a couple of their key players, with a package most likely centered around RJ Barrett, could be worth it for Toronto to build a big three.

Reality of Fiction?: Reality

By February 5th at noon PT, it would not be shocking if Sabonis was on a flight to Toronto. The only problem, though, is that the Kings are reportedly not interested in taking back either Immanuel Quickley or Jakob Poeltl in a potential deal, per HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Still, though, I buy that the Raptors are the top destination for Sabonis.

Kings will trade for Jonathan Kuminga

Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks to pass against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Since last offseason, the Kings have been the top suitor for a Jonathan Kuminga trade if the Golden State Warriors ever decide to move him. Even now, as the deadline approaches, the Kings reportedly remain interested.

"I will say this: the Kings are one of the teams that remain interested in acquiring Kuminga," NBA insider Chris Haynes reported. "But there are other rival teams out there that believe the Warriors might just hold on to him and wait until summer to offload."

With Jimmy Butler going down with a torn ACL, the Warriors could actually use Kuminga in an increased role, but there is reason for the Kings to still pry about him. Kuminga is a talented 23-year-old forward with some impressive tools, and despite being in his fifth season, he would be Sacramento's youngest player.

For a Kings team looking to get younger and more athletic, Kuminga is an ideal trade candidate, but will a move get done before the deadline? I think it's safe to say no.

Reality of Fiction?: Fiction, for now

With a team option for the 2026-27 season, the Warriors will likely let Kuminga hit the open market next offseason. That could be a much more favorable time for the Kings to make a move for Kuminga. Not to mention, the Warriors have made it clear that they do not want anything that the Kings have to trade in exchange.

