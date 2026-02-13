Is It Fair to Judge Doug Christie Based on Kings Season?

The question of whether it’s fair to judge Doug Christie solely on this season’s results with the Sacramento Kings is complicated and deserves some nuance. At first glance, the numbers alone paint a grim picture: the Kings currently hold the worst record in the NBA by a few games and are stuck near the bottom of the standings.

Many of those losses have not even been competitive lately, with frequent blowouts and long stretches in which the team looks disconnected on both ends of the floor. The roster itself has shown significant imbalance, mixing veterans, developing young players, and inconsistent role pieces without a clear identity. In that context, it is easy to point fingers at the head coach, but the reality of the situation requires a deeper look than wins and losses alone.

There are legitimate positives on Christie’s side when evaluating his performance. This is still his first full season navigating the responsibilities of being an NBA head coach, and managing games on a day-to-day basis is far different than serving as an assistant. He is still learning how to balance rotations, experiment with lineups, and adjust to opposing teams in real time.

The Kings’ roster imbalance has also made it difficult to establish consistent lineups, often forcing Christie to make nightly adjustments just to stay competitive. Developing chemistry while also trying to implement systems on offense and defense takes time, especially with a group that has not been built seamlessly. In many ways, Christie is still figuring out what he truly has to work with.

Tweaks Are Needed

Dec 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie talks with center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

At the same time, the criticisms are not without merit. The Kings’ rotations have often lacked clarity, and there have been stretches where substitutions seem reactive rather than strategic. The development of younger players has not always been steady, and it is fair to question whether more structure could help accelerate their growth.

Execution on the court has also been a major issue, with breakdowns in defensive coverage and inconsistent offensive sets contributing to non-competitive performances. When a team has the league’s worst record by multiple games, accountability inevitably falls on the head coach. Fans want to see visible progress, even during a difficult season, and that progress has been hard to identify at times.

Ultimately, judging Christie solely on this season’s results may overlook the broader challenges surrounding the team. The roster imbalance, the learning curve for a first-time head coach, and the lack of consistent competitiveness all factor into the equation. However, it is also reasonable to expect clearer direction, improved rotations, and better execution as the season progresses.

The truth likely lies somewhere in the middle: Christie deserves patience, but he also must show growth. If the Kings are going to turn things around, it will require both organizational alignment and coaching development.

