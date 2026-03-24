Is Russell Westbrook the Key to Unlocking Kings' Maxime Raynaud?

The development of Maxime Raynaud has quietly become one of the most intriguing storylines for the Sacramento Kings this season. Thrust into a larger role earlier than expected, the rookie big man has shown flashes of being far more than just a rotational piece.

A major factor in that growth has been playing alongside former MVP Russell Westbrook, whose presence has provided both structure and opportunity. Westbrook’s ability to control the pace and create advantages has allowed Raynaud to settle into a defined role rather than forcing offense. As a result, the question has naturally emerged: is Westbrook the key to unlocking Raynaud, or is the rookie beginning to stand on his own?

Westbrook's impact on Raynaud

The Russell Westbrook-Maxime Raynaud connection remains strong.



Raynaud has 10 points and 8 rebounds at the break. Westbrook has 6 assists and 1 TO.



Kings trail 59-42 🫣 — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) March 11, 2026

When Westbrook is on the floor, the connection between the two is obvious. His relentless downhill pressure forces defenses to collapse, opening up easy opportunities for big men around the rim. That has translated directly into Raynaud’s success, as many of his baskets come from pick-and-roll actions in which Westbrook draws help and delivers precise passes.

Instead of having to create his own shot, Raynaud often catches the ball in advantageous positions, rolls to the rim, slips behind defenders, or pops into open space. Playing with a veteran like Westbrook has given Raynaud structure, confidence, and clarity in his role, allowing him to make quick, decisive plays rather than overthinking possessions. This kind of offensive environment is ideal for a young big man still learning the pace and complexity of the NBA game.

Beyond just playmaking, Westbrook’s mentality shapes how Raynaud approaches the game. The veteran guard has emphasized fundamentals like rolling hard, moving without the ball, and doing the little things to stay involved offensively. Those habits are critical for a developing center, and they show up most clearly in pick-and-roll and pick-and-pop situations.

Westbrook’s passing instincts, paired with his ability to create for others consistently, make him a natural partner for a rim-running big man. Whether it’s a lob, a bounce pass through traffic, or a quick kick-out after collapsing the defense, many of Westbrook’s reads are designed to reward big men like Raynaud. In many ways, their games complement each other perfectly: Westbrook creates chaos, and Raynaud benefits from the openings that chaos produces.

Maxime Raynaud is the first Kings rookie this century to record back-to-back 30-PT games. pic.twitter.com/8JbzMJb28a — Real App (@realapp) March 20, 2026

Raynaud adapting to life without Westbrook

However, the most telling development came in a recent game when Westbrook was unavailable. Without his primary playmaker, there was a legitimate question of whether Raynaud could still be effective offensively. Instead of disappearing, he adapted. He found ways to contribute by playing off other creators like DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk, showing improved awareness and versatility.

Rather than relying solely on Westbrook’s creation, Raynaud generated offense through positioning, timing, and decision-making within the flow of the game. That performance suggested that while Westbrook accelerates his development, Raynaud is not entirely dependent on him.

Still, it’s impossible to ignore how much easier the game becomes for the rookie when Westbrook is orchestrating the offense. The former MVP’s ability to attack the rim forces defenses into constant rotation, and more often than not, those rotations end with a pass to a big man for an easy finish.

Westbrook’s track record as one of the league’s most productive playmakers, combined with his aggressive style, means that many of his reads naturally favor centers and interior scorers. When he plays, a significant portion of his passes and opportunities flow toward players like Raynaud, reinforcing their on-court connection. It’s a dynamic that not only boosts Raynaud’s numbers but also builds his confidence game by game.

In the end, the answer lies somewhere in between. Russell Westbrook is not the sole reason for Maxime Raynaud’s emergence, but he has undoubtedly accelerated it. Westbrook provides the kind of playmaking, leadership, and offensive pressure that makes life significantly easier for a young big man adjusting to the NBA.

At the same time, Raynaud’s recent performances without him show that his growth is real and sustainable. If anything, Westbrook has helped lay the foundation for Raynaud’s game, giving him the tools and confidence to thrive on his own eventually. As the Kings continue to evaluate their future, this evolving relationship may prove to be one of the most important developments of the season.