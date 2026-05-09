Why the Kings Should Feel Comfortable Trading All-Star Domantas Sabonis

The Sacramento Kings could be headed toward one of the biggest crossroads of their current era this offseason. After another disappointing season near the bottom of the Western Conference standings, there is growing belief that Sacramento could consider major roster changes, including the possibility of moving on from former All-Star Domantas Sabonis.

If that happens, the biggest question immediately becomes whether rookie center Maxime Raynaud is ready to take over as the full-time starting center next season. The second-round rookie was one of the few bright spots in a difficult year for Sacramento and consistently showed flashes of being far more than a backup big man.

Raynaud’s production, skill set, and confidence during stretches without Sabonis have many wondering if the Kings already have their center of the future on the roster.

Raynaud is the future of the Kings' frontcourt

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) dribbles against LA Clippers guard Kobe Sanders (right) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Raynaud exceeded expectations almost immediately after arriving in Sacramento. The 7-foot-1 rookie averaged 12.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game while shooting efficiently from the field during his rookie campaign. He quickly became one of the better second-round steals in the NBA and earned more playing time as the season progressed.

During stretches when Sabonis was sidelined with injuries, Raynaud stepped into a much larger role and looked comfortable handling starting responsibilities. He showed the ability to produce against quality competition while also proving he could handle increased minutes and offensive usage.

What makes Raynaud intriguing is that his game is not simply a copy of Sabonis. Sabonis has built his career around elite passing, rebounding, and physical interior scoring, while Raynaud offers more vertical spacing and perimeter shooting upside.

READ: Domantas Sabonis vs. Maxime Raynaud: Who Is the Kings' Future Center?

The former Stanford standout showed flashes of running the floor, finishing above the rim, stretching defenses, and creating offense in different ways. His mobility at his size also gives Sacramento a different look defensively, even if rim protection and consistency are still areas that need development. At only 23 years old, Raynaud still has plenty of room to grow physically and mentally as he gains more NBA experience.

Should the Kings hesitate to trade Sabonis?

Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Still, there are valid reasons for the Kings to hesitate before fully handing him the starting job immediately. Replacing a proven All-Star center is not easy, especially for a team trying to return to playoff contention quickly. Raynaud had moments when opposing teams attacked him defensively and exposed rookie inconsistencies, particularly against stronger, more experienced frontcourts.

There is also a massive difference between putting up promising numbers in a rebuilding season and being the full-time anchor of a playoff-caliber team every night. Sacramento’s front office will have to decide whether Raynaud is ready now or if the team would benefit from adding a more proven veteran center to stabilize the position.

The most realistic answer may be somewhere in the middle. Raynaud has absolutely shown enough to deserve a major role next season, whether that is as the starting center or part of a heavy rotation in the frontcourt. Sacramento should not ignore the possibility that they found a long-term starter with a late draft pick, especially after the flashes he showed as a rookie.

At the same time, the Kings cannot afford to rush the process if they believe another experienced center could better support the roster in the short term. Raynaud proved this season that he belongs in the NBA, and next year could determine whether he is simply a promising young player or truly the next franchise center for Sacramento.

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