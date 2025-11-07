Kings Announce Domantas Sabonis' Final Injury Status vs. Thunder
The Sacramento Kings' season has been anything but easy early on in the year. It was expected to be that way as soon as the schedule came out, as they have a daunting first month and a half of the season, but the injuries haven't made anything easier.
As they get ready for a rematch against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, they'll once again be without the services of All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, in addition to Keegan Murray's continued absence.
Sabonis got hit in the ribs by Nikola Jokić early against the Denver Nuggets, and after looking uncomfortable the entire game, missed the follow-up game on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors, and was questionable coming into the day, but has since been ruled out.
This will be Sabonis' third missed game of the season, with the Kings splitting the game with a win and a loss. It will likely be Drew Eubanks who gets the start again in Sabonis' place, who has quietly played well over the last few games.
On Wednesday against the Warriors, Eubanks finished with 12 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, and a steal in 32 minutes. Eubanks fits in well with the offense, as he's able to do a lot of the same things Sabonis does, albeit not to the same degree, so that the Kings don't have to change their offensive scheme too much.
And he's arguably a better roller than Sabonis out of the pick-and-roll, with a sneaky athletic ability to work as a lob threat for Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook. He's not going to get gaudy numbers like Sabonis, but he can fill his role well enough to keep the offense flowing.
But tonight will be even more of a challenge, as Chet Holmgren is returning for the Thunder. With him and Hartenstein on the front court, they have one of the bigger lineups in the NBA. The Kings have had trouble rebounding all season long, and that has been with Sabonis on the court. Taking the league's best rebounder out of the equation against this version of the Thunder gives Oklahoma City a huge advantage going into the contest.
In the first matchup against the Thunder, Sabonis finished with 18 rebounds, so the battle of the boards will be a major key for tonight. Sacramento will need all of the guards to be active on the boards again, something Westbrook will likely be ready for, as always.