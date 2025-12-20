Kings Announce Shocking Domantas Sabonis Injury Update

The Sacramento Kings injury woes continue this season with the medical update on All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, who has been out due to a partial meniscus tear since November 16th.

It was initially reported that Sabonis would be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks from that date, and the Kings took that full timeline to get to now. After a month of hearing nothing about Sabonis' recovery, that's what makes the latest update so shocking. The Kings released an update that Sabonis continues to progress through his rehab for the tear in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in 4-5 weeks.

The Sacramento Kings say that center Domantas Sabonis continues to progress through the current phase of his rehabilitation for a partial meniscus tear in his left knee.



He will be re-evaluated in approximately 4-5 weeks, based on his clinical progress. — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) December 20, 2025

That's a long time to wait for another update with no clear end in sight. There is still no indication of when he might make it back on the court (and if he ever will for the Kings, but more on that later).

In 11 games this season, Sabonis has averaged 17.2 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 51.0% shooting from the field and 20% shooting from three. His numbers are still solid, but he's had a major drop in efficiency this year, likely due to the rib injury that he played through and the fact that the Kings' offense is near the bottom of the league in general (28th).

Sabonis has been involved in trade rumors, but everything we've heard from him is that he's happy in Sacramento and wants to be here going forward. With the Kings at 6-21, it makes sense for him to take as much time as needed to fully recover rather than rush back. The Kings are already on the outside looking in for a playoff race, and Doug Christie has talked about how the focus is on developing the young players going forward.

It would be great to see those young players on the court with Sabonis though, if the Kings don't plan on trading the former All-NBA big. Especially Maxime Raynaud, who has impressed of late. Raynaud's ability to step out and hit the three makes him an intriguing option to pair with Sabonis, and it would be great for the Kings to get to test out the pairing without having to worry about wins.

Kings Roster Could Look Drastically Different

Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan (10) talks with forward Domantas Sabonis (left) and guard Zach LaVine (8) during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Five weeks from now, the later end of the latest update for Sabonis is January 23rd, and about two weeks before the February 5th NBA trade deadline. For a team that is said to be open to moving almost everyone on the roster, there's no telling what the team might look like when Sabonis does eventually come back.

Only time will tell what the future of the Kings holds, but for now, we'll continue to get extended looks at Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell as Sabonis continues his recovery.

