Kings Trade Deadline Big Board: 7 Targets Ranked by Fit, Cost, and Urgency

It has been no secret that the Sacramento Kings are gearing up for a busy NBA trade deadline on February 5 at noon PT, and many fans are expecting some fireworks from the struggling franchise. Of course, they should not be expected to trade everyone and completely restart midseason, but they should make some notable moves that make their offseason retooling much easier.

Keep in mind, the Kings should have one goal in mind as they make trades, which is to get younger. The Kings are the third-oldest team in the NBA, and as they (hopefully) enter a rebuild, they should be looking to offload their aging veterans for young talent and draft assets.

Here are seven notable trade targets for the Kings ahead of the deadline, ranked by how they would fit in Sacramento, how much they would cost, and the urgency for the franchise to acquire them.

1. Tari Eason, Rockets

Jan 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Cam Spencer (24) during the first quarter at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

While the Houston Rockets are reportedly hesitant to trade away Tari Eason (via Marc Stein), the Kings have to be making the call. The 24-year-old forward is in the last year of his rookie contract, and it's like the entire league knows there is untapped potential with him.

It might cost a bit extra to acquire Eason, given the Rockets are not eager to ship him away like other names on this list, he is a piece that the Kings know they can build around moving forward. This season, Eason is shooting a blistering 46.8% from beyond the arc. With his versatility on both ends of the floor, Eason could be a centerpiece for the Kings' future if they trade for him and re-sign him in the offseason.

Of course, the Kings will also have to cough up some money in the offseason to retain him, but as long as they are not planning on keeping their overpaid veterans, it should not be much trouble.

2. RJ Barrett, Raptors

Jan 9, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward RJ Barrett (9) reacts after his three point basket against the Boston Celtics in the second quarter at TD Garden. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Kings star Domantas Sabonis is one of the premier trade targets on this year's market, and the Toronto Raptors have emerged as the top destination for the three-time All-Star. Shipping Sabonis to Toronto would be great for the Kings, but only if they get a viable return for him. RJ Barrett can give them that.

At 25 years old, Barrett fits snugly into Sacramento's timeline, and he is already a proven difference-maker. Barrett is on the third season of a four-year, $107 million contract and is set to be owed $29.6 million next season. Sure, this is not an ideal price tag, but Kings general manager Scott Perry was part of the New York Knicks front office who initially drafted Barrett third overall, and he likely has his eyes set on the Raptors wing once again.

Barrett still has some limitations, and if the Kings brought him in to be a long-term first option, there is no telling how poorly that would go. Of course, it is also worth questioning whether the Kings would be willing to pay him a healthy extension to keep him past the 2026-27 season.

3. Jarace Walker, Pacers

Nov 8, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) controls the ball in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Kings have the chance to get their frontcourt of the future by acquiring Jarace Walker from the Indiana Pacers and pairing him with Maxime Raynaud. The 22-year-old, three-year veteran forward would immediately be Sacramento's youngest player if they traded for him, while having the potential to be their best player.

Walker, the eighth-overall pick in the 2023 draft, has struggled to find consistency in Indiana, although he has steadily improved in each of his three seasons. Now, he has two years left on his rookie contract, including about $8.5 million owed to him next season, and the Pacers' down year could give the Kings a chance to take a flier on him at the deadline.

The Pacers' asking price for the young forward is unknown, but he could be a young stud worth paying a bit extra for. With his tools, on both sides of the floor, Walker has the potential to be a legitimate difference-maker in this league and could be a guy that the Kings build around in the future.

4. Jeremy Sochan, Spurs

Nov 8, 2025; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan (10) dribbles in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Kings and San Antonio Spurs made waves with a blockbuster deal at last year's trade deadline, and while this would certainly not be a league-shaking trade, it is worth mentioning. Jeremy Sochan, a 22-year-old forward, has reportedly received permission from the Spurs to seek a trade (via Marc Stein), and the Kings could certainly be a top suitor.

Sochan is in the last year of his rookie contract and is set to hit restricted free agency this summer. If the Kings make a move for him now, they would retain control over him as he enters the market, while getting him at a low price from the Spurs at the deadline.

Sochan is a low-risk, medium-reward player that the Kings should be willing to take a swing on, and despite being in his fourth NBA season, he would immediately become Sacramento's youngest player, similar to Walker.

5. Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors

Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) looks to pass against the Toronto Raptors in the second quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga has been the name most commonly linked to the Kings since last offseason, and his relationship with the Golden State Warriors has only gotten worse since then. While there have been rumblings that the Warriors might not want to trade Kuminga now that Jimmy Butler is out for the season, he will likely still be available come February 5.

The 23-year-old forward certainly fits the Kings' timeline, and there is undoubtedly some mutual interest between the two sides. Of course, the main problem with getting this deal done has been the Warriors' disinterest in what the Kings have to offer, but both sides could get desperate by the deadline.

Kuminga has a team option for next season worth $24.3 million, although if a trade does not happen before February 5, he will likely be on the open market this summer. That means the Kings should not be too urgent to get a deal done now if they feel that they will be able to sign him in free agency in the summer.

6. John Collins, Clippers

Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers forward John Collins (20) reacts against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Intuit Dome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Since the Clippers have won 16 of their last 19 games, trade rumors have certainly slowed down, but the Kings reportedly had some interest in forward John Collins before L.A. went on its winning spree, even discussing a deal that would send DeRozan and Keon Ellis to the division rival (via Michael Scotto).

Collins, 28, is the oldest player on this list, but he is certainly still worth mentioning. While he does not fit the Kings' timeline if they are looking to enter a rebuild, he is still younger than four of Sacramento's five current starters (when healthy). Collins is shooting a career-high 42.6% from three-point range this season, which certainly excites any potential trade suitor.

Collins is on an expiring contract, being paid $26.6 million this season before hitting the open market this offseason. The Clippers are likely not looking to make any major changes anymore, and if the Kings are still uber interested in Collins, they can likely sign him in free agency this offseason.

7. Immanuel Quickley, Raptors

Jan 20, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) celebrates after making a three-pointer against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Another name to monitor out of Toronto is Immanuel Quickley, although the 26-year-old guard is a far less attractive asset than Barrett. Not only is Quickley arguably a worse player than Barrett, but his contract is a serious issue. Quickley is on the second season of a huge five-year, $162.5 million deal.

If the Kings want to trade Sabonis to the Raptors, taking back Quickley would make it work financially, but it would not be worth it for Sacramento. Multiple outlets have reported that the Kings are not looking to take back the salaries of either Quickley or Raptors center Jakob Poeltl in a Sabonis deal, but money aside, it is worth looking at Quickley's fit in Sacramento.

If the Kings were to make Quickley the lead guard in their offense, there is no doubt that he would shine. Quickley could likely turn into an All-Star-caliber offensive talent as Sacramento's first option, but we can also guarantee that it would not translate to winning basketball. Quickley is another one of Perry's guys, though, so it is worth monitoring.

