Kings Announce Unfavorable Injury Report vs. Timberwolves

The Sacramento Kings are on a historically bad losing streak. The Kings have lost their last four games by a total of 105 points, the biggest margin of defeat over a four-game span the franchise has seen since 1991.

Now, the Kings are heading into a rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who just beat them by 27 points last Sunday. This time, however, the stakes are higher, as they face off for an NBA Cup Group Play game.

Unfortunately for the Kings, who are desperate to get back in the win column after this grueling four-game losing streak, they are still banged up.

Kings' full injury report

Nov 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis (11) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings, as usual, have listed a few key players on their injury report ahead of Friday's game in Minnesota.

The Kings have ruled out standout forward Keegan Murray (left thumb UCL injury recovery), as he has yet to make his season debut. Potentially joining him on the sideline are star center Domantas Sabonis (left ribcage contusion) and Malik Monk (left ankle soreness), who are both listed as questionable. The Kings have also ruled out all three two-way players.

Sabonis has played in Sacramento's last three games after missing two straight, although he has been listed as questionable in each of them. Monk, on the other hand, missed the Kings' previous game with this same ankle injury.

For this Kings team, desperately searching for a win and any sliver of hope, they would love to be as healthy as possible for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. It will certainly be worth monitoring the statuses of Sabonis and Monk ahead of Friday's matchup.

Timberwolves have a much cleaner injury report

Feb 3, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) moves past Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis (23) in the first quarter at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The Timberwolves have dealt with some significant injuries to start their 2025-26 season, headlined by a four-game stretch where they had to play without Anthony Edwards with a hamstring strain, but they are nearly full strength for Friday's matchup.

The Timberwolves have ruled out Terrence Shannon Jr. (left fifth metatarsal bone bruise) against the Kings, while listing Donte DiVincenzo (face) as available.

There is no doubt that this healthy Timberwolves team will give the Kings some trouble, but for everyone's sake, let's hope that Sacramento can at least keep it close rather than suffer a fifth consecutive blowout.

Of course, the Kings getting Sabonis and Monk on the court would be a potential game-changer, giving Sacramento some life ahead of the challenging matchup. However, they still might not have the length to match up against this Timberwolves squad properly.

The Kings and Timberwolves are set to face off in Minneapolis at 5:00 p.m. PT on Friday.

