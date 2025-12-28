Kings vs. Lakers Injury Report Rules Out Four Starters

The Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off for a Pacific Division showdown on Sunday night. The Lakers are looking to bounce back from a three-game skid, while the Kings are searching for their second straight win. The Kings have won consecutive games just once this season, but they potentially have a good chance to build a winning streak in Los Angeles.

The Kings and Lakers are both dealing with some significant injuries, though, with neither team at full strength for this matchup.

Kings rule out three starters vs. Lakers

As usual, the Kings are gearing up to play without three starters. The Kings have ruled out Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and Keegan Murray for Sunday's game.

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee partial meniscus tear)

Zach LaVine - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Keegan Murray - OUT (right calf strain)

Devin Carter - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Drew Eubanks - OUT (left thumb avulsion fracture)

Dec 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) reacts after being called out of the game on fouls during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Kings have gotten used to playing shorthanded, as they have yet to put a full-strength product on the floor this season. After Murray missed a chunk of games at the start of the season, Sabonis suffered a partial meniscus tear right before he returned. Now, Sabonis is set to miss his 18th consecutive game, while Murray suffered another injury to sideline him for the next month.

On top of those two, the Kings continue to play without LaVine, who is set to miss his sixth straight game, although he should be returning to action in the next week.

This has been a disastrous season for the Kings, as not only are they battling injuries, but their on-court product has been subpar. Now, with the trade deadline approaching, there is no telling what this team will look like in a couple of months.

Lakers are battling a major injury

Oct 26, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/center Domantas Sabonis (11) and Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) fight for possession of the ball during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Lakers are dealing with a significant injury themselves, as star guard Austin Reaves is expected to miss the next month after suffering a calf strain in their last game.

Austin Reaves - OUT (left calf strain)

Gabe Vincent - OUT (lumbar back strain)

Jaxson Hayes - OUT (left ankle soreness)

Drew Timme - QUESTIONABLE (concussion protocol)

The Lakers and Kings will be shorthanded for Sunday's matchup, although both teams are used to dealing with injuries this season. They are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. PT in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Recommended Articles