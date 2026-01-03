Kings Catch Huge Break with Maxime Raynaud Injury Update

Last night was nearly the worst case scenario for the Sacramento Kings. They not only lost big to the Phoenix Suns to fall to 8-27, but also saw standout rookie Maxime Raynaud exit the game early with a knee injury after he and Russell Westbrook collided.

It was the type of play that didn't look that bad at first, but the more you looked at it, the worse it looked. But luckily, Raynaud and the Kings avoided a disaster with the latest injury update. According to ESPN1320's James Ham, Raynaud avoided structural damage and is already being listed as available for tomorrow's game.

According to a league source, Maxime Raynaud’s MRI showed no structural damage and he is going to be listed as available for tomorrow’s game. Kings dodged a bullet. Some good news in Sacramento. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) January 3, 2026

It's a huge break for the Kings, who are already without All-Star center Domantas Sabonis. While they aren't going for wins this season, they are focusing on developing their young players, with Raynaud being one of the most important pieces of the young core.

In 27 games this season, the rookie has averaged 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 54.3% shooting from the field and 33.3% from three. He's filled in well in the starting lineup and is already looking like a steal from last year's draft.

It's also the perfect time for him to get on the court and be able to play through his mistakes or try new things. With wins not mattering, he has more leeway than he would if the Kings were in contention.

This very easily could have been a season-ending injury for Raynaud, which would have thrown the Kings into even more chaos. But instead, whether it be a bit of luck or the fact that Raynaud is still young enough to bounce back quickly, he and the Kings get to continue to focus on his growth as the season trudges on.

Even Better as a Starter

Dec 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) jump for the ball during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Raynaud's numbers look even better when looking at his splits as a starter. In 13 starts, he's averaged 13.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 56.1% from the field and 30% from three. His three-point shooting has been a little up and down this season, and it would be great for him to get more volume from beyond the arc, but Raynaud is showing why many had him going in the first-round of last year's draft.

He's also improved on the defensive end and as a rebounder, which were his biggest knocks coming into the season. With Sabonis still out with his injury, Raynaud should continue to get heavy minutes after he fully recovers from the injury, and that could even be as early as tomorrow.

