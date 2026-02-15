Predicting the Next Kings Player to be an NBA All-Star

Since De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis were both selected to the NBA All-Star Game in the 2022-23 season, the Sacramento Kings have not been represented in the esteemed event. With the 2026 NBA All-Star Game tipping off on Sunday, we are reminded that there are no players on this Kings roster who were even considered for this year's event.

In the two prior seasons, Sabonis at least made a strong case to be invited back to the All-Star Game, while Fox had two impressive seasons after his first appearance in 2023. Now, Fox is back in the All-Star Game as a member of the San Antonio Spurs, while the Kings are stuck with no players in Los Angeles this weekend.

With not a single player representing the Kings at All-Star weekend, the question remains: Who will be the next Kings player to make an All-Star Game appearance?

Option 1: Domantas Sabonis

Jan 27, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (11) controls the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

While Sabonis has now gone three straight years of being left out of the All-Star Game, there is a slim chance we see him back as soon as next season. In the scenario that the Kings decide to keep Sabonis for the 2026-27 season, which seems unlikely in itself, we could see him return to All-Star-caliber play.

Last season, Sabonis averaged 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 6.0 assists, while shooting 59% from the field and 41.7% from three-point range. Sabonis was practically robbed of an All-Star nod, but if he puts up similar (preferably better) numbers and stays healthy next season, he could be back in the event.

This is an unlikely scenario, not only because you are counting on Sabonis to improve enough next season to get All-Star attention, but also because you are counting on him staying in Sacramento.

Option 2: Keegan Murray

Nov 15, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (13) dribbles the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Kings have been counting on Keegan Murray to rise to stardom, but they have been let down so far. While the 25-year-old forward has taken huge strides on the defensive end, his offensive production continues to dip. If Murray can piece everything together on both sides of the floor, on top of taking more offensive responsibility with the veterans likely gone, he could eventually make an All-Star case.

Murray undoubtedly has the potential to be one of the top wing defenders in the Western Conference, while averaging 22-24 points and eight rebounds per game. If Murray can put together a season like this and help the Kings at least float around the play-in tournament, he could be an All-Star in his prime.

Option 3: Nique Clifford or Maxime Raynaud

Nov 30, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) claps towards guard Nique Clifford (5) at the end of the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Since Maxime Raynaud could not even get a Rising Stars nod, despite being one of the league's top rookies, it is hard to imagine him being an All-Star. Still, though, he or Nique Clifford could eventually rise into stardom.

I would also throw rookie center Dylan Cardwell into this conversation, but he will likely never have the offensive production needed to be considered. Still, rookies Clifford and Raynaud have each shown glimpses of what they can become.

Raynaud is a much more unique player and likely has a better chance of eventually becoming an All-Star, not to mention he is one year younger than Clifford. Regardless, Sacramento would be lucky if either of its rookies ever reached the level to even be considered for the All-Star Game.

Option 4: 2026 draft pick

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

If the 2026 NBA Draft lottery were today, the Kings would be guaranteed a top-five pick while having a 14% chance to land the first overall selection. While it is unfortunate to see the Kings as the worst team in the league, they could not have chosen a better year to be horrible. This year's draft class is loaded, and landing the top pick, or close to it, could be franchise-shifting.

The Kings could have the opportunity to add someone like Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, or Cam Boozer to their team, and even if they fall to the fourth or fifth pick, high-level prospects like Caleb Wilson and Kingston Flemings are there.

Regardless, the Kings should be able to add a player in this year's draft who can become an All-Star within five years.

The most likely option?

As sad as it is, the reality is that the Kings do not have a player on their current roster who will be an All-Star. Unless Raynaud can make an absurd leap, which they can hope for, they likely do not have an All-Star in their current grasp.

Luckily, they will be adding a premier talent in this year's draft. If I had to predict who the Kings' next All-Star selection will be, I could confidently say: Whoever they select with their first-round pick this summer.

