Kings Could Catch a Break vs. Bucks With Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury
After falling to the Chicago Bulls, the Sacramento Kings have now lost three consecutive games to fall to 1-4 early into their 2025-26 campaign, and the alarms are ringing with only one Beam being lit so far.
Not only have the Kings won just one of their first five games, but they also have one of the toughest upcoming schedules imaginable. On Saturday, the Kings are matched up against the Milwaukee Bucks on the road, giving them a very challenging test.
Of course, the Bucks are led by two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, but could the Kings catch a break as the superstar forward deals with an injury?
Giannis' status vs. Kings
The Bucks could be without Antetokounmpo for the second consecutive game, as they have listed him as questionable against the Kings with left knee patellar tendinopathy. Milwaukee will also be without Kevin Porter Jr., who is ruled out with a right knee meniscus tear.
Antetokounmpo missed Milwaukee's last outing against the Golden State Warriors, although the Bucks managed to pick up a huge win without him. The Kings have a bad history of losing to teams that are missing their best player, but needing a win on Saturday is an understatement.
The Kings need to find a way to take advantage of the Bucks if Antetokounmpo is sidelined, but unfortunately, they are dealing with some injuries themselves.
Who's out for the Kings?
The Kings have been dealing with a couple of injuries of their own to start the season, which certainly contributes to their struggles. Sacramento remains without standout forward Keegan Murray, who has been ruled out for Saturday's game as he recovers from left thumb surgery.
The Kings have also ruled out star sixth man Malik Monk for personal reasons, while rookie guard Nique Clifford is questionable with a right hamstring strain.
With Murray and Monk sidelined against the Bucks, it would be great for the Kings to at least get Clifford back on the floor, who has not played since his NBA debut.
The Kings would love to catch a break with Antetokounmpo's status in question, although there is no guarantee they would be able to walk out of Milwaukee with a win even if the two-time MVP is on the sideline.
Still, the Kings must do everything they can to avoid falling to 1-5 on the season, as they are set to face off against the Bucks in Milwaukee at 2:00 p.m. PT on Saturday.