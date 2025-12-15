NBA Mock Trade Pairs Zach LaVine With Giannis Antetokounmpo

It would not shock anyone if the Sacramento Kings traded away two-time All-Star Zach LaVine before February's deadline, but what team would want him? LaVine has a huge contract, has proven to be a liability at times, and his effort has been questionable this season. Still, there has been one team with reported interest in him: the Milwaukee Bucks.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Bucks have "conducted background due diligence" on LaVine, as they could look to pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with another star in an attempt to keep him happy in Milwaukee.

Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley proposed a trade that would send LaVine to the Bucks in exchange for a slew of role players.

The trade:

Kings receive: Bobby Portis, Kyle Kuzma, Gary Harris, Cole Anthony, 2031 first-round pick

Bucks receive: Zach LaVine, Keon Ellis

Oct 29, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) walks on the court during the first half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

In this deal, the Kings part with LaVine and young guard Keon Ellis to bring in four role players, which would certainly help their depth, but does it make them a better team?

Do the Kings do this trade?

Of course, the Bucks' package is centered around Kuzma and Portis, who would both add to Sacramento's lacking frontcourt. Kuzma, 30, has been rumored as a Kings target for years, and this could be their best opportunity to finally land him. This season, he is averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting a career-high 51.5% from the field.

Portis, 30, has also had an underrated season, averaging 11.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game while shooting 48.9% from the field and 47.6% from three-point range. Of course, acquiring two 30-year-olds is certainly not the ideal path for the Kings, but this is a move to make if they want to keep trying to compete with their current core.

However, Portis and Kuzma are not the only prizes in this potential deal. Cole Anthony, 25, could help the Kings' point guard problem and be a long-term backup. While he has been underwhelming in Milwaukee, Anthony showed plenty of promise with the Orlando Magic and could still improve in a new home.

Still, the most important piece in this deal is the Bucks' 2031 unprotected first-round pick. There is no telling what the Bucks' future looks like, and that could ultimately be one of the most valuable picks around the NBA. Of course, it does not make much sense for this pick to be included in this specific deal, given LaVine's trade value is so low, but that would be the ideal return in any trade between the Kings and Bucks.

If the Kings want to get rid of LaVine, this would be a viable trade to make, and there is no legitimate reason why they would decline.

