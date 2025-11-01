Malik Monk's Status for Kings vs. Bucks Game Gets Downgraded
The Sacramento Kings have not had an ideal start to their season, losing three consecutive games to fall to 1-4. Now, as they sit in 14th place in the Western Conference, they head into a tough test against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday afternoon.
The Bucks have had a much different start to their season, going 4-1 through five games, and are likely licking their lips as they look at Saturday's home matchup against the Kings. However, the Kings have the talent to make some noise against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.
Malik Monk is ruled out
Unfortunately for the Kings, though, they will not be at full strength for Saturday's game. The Kings released their injury report on Friday afternoon and have already ruled out star sixth man Malik Monk due to personal reasons.
There are no further details as to why Monk is sidelined for Saturday's game.
Monk, 27, is averaging 15.6 points and 2.4 assists per game through their first five contests of the season, while shooting 54.7% from the field and 52.0% from three-point range. Regardless of what the stat sheet shows, Monk has made a huge impact and has been a significant reason why the Kings have even been able to stay competitive in some of their games.
What happens with Monk sidelined?
Even though it is hard to replicate Monk's impact in the second unit, the Kings have a plethora of guards they can throw in his place. Monk's absence against the Bucks should give Keon Ellis an expanded role, which could be the best thing to happen to this team.
Rookie guard Nique Clifford has been upgraded to questionable for the first time since making his NBA debut in Sacramento's season opener, as he has missed four consecutive games with a right hamstring strain. If Clifford is able to suit up, he could play a big role against the Bucks as well.
Sophomore guard Devin Carter could also get some extended run if the Kings need to reach further down their bench.
The Kings can undoubtedly still compete against the Bucks with Monk sidelined, as Keegan Murray remains their biggest loss, who is still sidelined as he recovers from thumb surgery. With the Kings' offense already struggling more than expected, Monk's absence will certainly hurt, and Saturday's cross-conference matchup will be a big challenge.
The Kings and Bucks are set to face off at 2:00 p.m. PT on Saturday in Milwaukee.