Kings Could Have Unexpected Trade Suitor For Zach LaVine

After reports that the Sacramento Kings are open for business and willing to trade almost everyone on the roster, rumors are continuing to fly around possible trades for the Kings' veterans.

The Kings have a lot of talent on their team and players that are likely going to receive interest around the league, but the general consensus around Zach LaVine continues to be that he'll be difficult to trade due to his contract and standing around the league.

But, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly looking into the option of trading for the talented scorer from the Kings.

"The Milwaukee Bucks have conducted background due diligence on LaVine and others around the league, as usual, sources told HoopsHype. However, nothing is imminent as Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo nears a return from a low-grade adductor strain."

Story: Reporting on Ja Morant trade talks, Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels and their point guard search, new trade talk updates on Kings players Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Keon Ellis, plus Celtics and Nets intel on @hoopshype. https://t.co/bS9bCulSF4 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 26, 2025

Deals of this magnitude rarely happen this early in the season, and it would be a surprise to see something happen with so much time left before the trade deadline, but at the same time, the Bucks have lost five straight games and are now sitting at 8-9 on the season.

LaVine has had a few quiet games in a row, but is averaging 20.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 49.8% shooting from the field and 38.6% from three. He would instantly step in as the Bucks second scoring option, as Milwaukee doesn't have anyone other than Antetokounmpo averaging more than 20 points.

The question is, who and what would the Kings get back in return for LaVine? Scotto went on to discuss the connection between Sacramento and Kyle Kuzma. The 30-year-old wing has been connected to the Kings for years, and has developed a relationship with owner Vivek Ranadive.

"Should Milwaukee’s interest in LaVine become more serious, it’s worth noting that Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and Kings Governor Vivek Ranadive both invested in a new women’s professional sports venture called Major League Volleyball, and Kuzma has been linked to the Kings via trade rumors for several seasons."

Mar 22, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (right) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Kuzma is averaging 13.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 49.4% shooting from the field and 28.8% from three. It's his lowest point total since the 2020-21 season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The idea of Kuzma makes sense for the Kings, as they desperately need more help on the wings, but the reality around him is that he appears to be on the decline and just isn't impacting winning like his stats suggest.

That might not be an issue for the Kings, but in a year focused on building culture and identity, Kuzma doesn't appear to fit that mold of player that Scott Perry is trying to bring in. But the Kings will need money to match LaVine's $47.5 million contract, and at $22.4 million, Kuzma would certainly help achieve that goal.

When trading a talent like LaVine, the hope would be to get some young players or draft picks, but even getting off of his contract could be a win for the Kings. Kuzma surely isn't a prize, but him, Bobby Portis, and a protected pick could be the best the Kings can find for LaVine.

Recommended Articles