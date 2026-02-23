Kings vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Rules Out 11 Rotational Players

The Sacramento Kings are riding an active 16-game losing streak heading into Monday's matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. If they are looking for an opportunity to finally get back in the win column, it is sitting right in front of them.

While the Grizzlies have not been as cold as the Kings, they have lost 11 of their last 14 games, with one of their few wins coming against Sacramento. However, the Kings should especially be able to take advantage of the Grizzlies' extensive injuries. While the Kings will be missing four key players, the Grizzlies could be down eight players in their rotation.

Kings rule out four players

Feb 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Sacramento Kings center Dylan Cardwell (32) dunks during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The Kings got hit with a huge strike of misfortune when they announced that Zach LaVine, Domantas Sabonis, and De'Andre Hunter would all be sidelined for the rest of the season. Sure, for a team that does not mind losing games to secure a good draft position, this is not horrible news. However, it perfectly sums up Sacramento's disastrous season.

The Kings will go the entire season without seeing their lineup at full strength, which is a notable reason to explain why they have the NBA's worst record. The Kings' full injury report for Monday's game against the Grizzlies:

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left ankle sprain)

De'Andre Hunter - OUT (left eye retinal repair)

Zach LaVine - OUT (right 5th finger tendon repair)

Domantas Sabonis - OUT (left knee meniscus repair)

The Kings being down two star-caliber players is bad enough, but missing Hunter, who they just traded for, and Cardwell, one of their few bright spots this season, makes things much worse. Sure, this roster at full strength would not be a playoff contender, but they would likely be able to string together some wins.

Grizzlies rule out seven players on injury report

Jan 21, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and head coach Tuomas Iisalo looks on during the third quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at FedExForum. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Grizzlies have had an unfortunate trend of grueling injuries over the past few seasons, and their 2025-26 campaign has not been much different. Of course, they blew up their core entirely when they traded away Jaren Jackson Jr., and now guys like Ja Morant and Zach Edey are dealing with extended injury absences. The Grizzlies' full injury report:

Kyle Anderson - DOUBTFUL (right knee soreness)

Santi Aldama - OUT (right knee injury management)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope - OUT (right 5th finger surgery recovery)

Brandon Clarke - OUT (right calf strain)

Cedric Coward - OUT (right knee posterior capsule strain)

Zach Edey - OUT (left ankle stress reaction)

Ja Morant - OUT (left elbow UCL sprain)

The Grizzlies are expected to be without four of their top five scorers, as well as other key rotational pieces. However, the Kings could still have some trouble with this severely shorthanded Grizzlies team.

The Grizzlies have already beaten the Kings in all three of their previous meetings this season. In their last matchup, Ty Jerome led the way with 28 points in a four-point win for the Grizzlies. On paper, the Kings should still have a slight talent advantage over the Grizzlies, but it all comes down to whether or not they can execute.

The Kings and Grizzlies are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. PT in Memphis on Monday, as Sacramento looks to finally snap a 16-game losing streak.